Tyga’s Finances Take Another Hit Amid Kylie Jenner Split

Tyga is having more money problems. The 27-year-old rapper just split from his 19-year-old girlfriend Kylie Jenner. Not only does he have to worry about their rollercoaster relationship, but he still has to worry about his finances, according to a new report via People magazine published on Monday, April 3. The rapper has failed to pay his taxes, lawsuits, car payments, and various properties.

Kylie Jenner and Tyga have taken another break. Their decision comes after the rapper has faced yet another money issue. A new claim revealed by People states that he has not been paying child support for his 4-year-old son King Cairo. Multiple sources confirmed to the outlet that Jenner and Tyga are on a break amid his financial struggles.

“They tend to take little breaks all the time and then get back together. It’s definitely possible they’ll work things out again.”

Tyga, whose real name is Michael Stevenson, has been slammed by ex-fiancé Blac Chyna, who claimed on Snapchat that he has stopped making payments to support their son.

“No child support!” she wrote in a series of posts. “I bet any money! I got more money then [sic] ur account Tyga, Michael!”

“So go tell Kylie [Jenner] and Rob [Kardashian]!” she continued. “About our son account! Cause that’s the only reason I’m contacting [you]! But u wanna make it like I want u lol!”

Back in 2015, Tyga was worth more than $8 million. Since then, he reportedly has a net worth of $2 million, according to the Gazette Review. But, according to In Touch Weekly and MoneyNation, Tyga has an original reported net worth of $12 million.

He only takes home $12 million after taxes. Since he falls into the 53 percent tax bracket and 10 percent of his earnings go to his yearly expense, about $19 million is taken from his earnings, and $1 million is added back to his investments. And, that’s why Tyga only has a net worth of $2 million.

He only makes $50,000 per show. His mainstream success along with his controversial relationship with Kylie Jenner has earned him some money. But, his latest album, The Gold Album, did not perform as well as his previous releases. It only sold 2,200 copies in its first week.

He also makes money with his high-end clothing line called Last Kings and his underwear line called Crisp Boxers. He also has endorsement deals with Foot Locker, Porsche, SOL Headphones, and Reebok, according to the Hollywood Gossip. Unfortunately, Tyga loves to live the lavish lifestyle. He has been seen flaunting his money on his social media accounts and his short-lived MTV reality series, Kingin’ With Tyga. It seems like his split with Jenner stems from his money issues.

The teen was the one who reportedly ended things with the rapper because she doesn’t like the way he spends his money. The rapper has been reportedly irresponsible when it comes to saving his money, reports Starz Post.

“It looks like Kylie has finished with Tyga, at least for now,” an insider said. “She changes her mind like she changes her underwear though and Tyga has a habit of always managing to sneak his way back into her bed somehow.”

It turns out that there may be more than just financial problems between the two. It has been said that they feel like they reached a “dead end” in their relationship.

“Basically Kylie was bored with the relationship,” the source continued. “She didn’t feel like it was going anywhere and after 18 plus months Tyga still hadn’t put a ring on it, so, you snooze, you lose.”

Kylie Jenner is obviously the bread winner of their relationship. Her 2016 reported after-tax earnings are estimated in the range of $14 to $18 million. She makes most of her money from her Kylie Cosmetics line, her merchandise, and appearances on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. It has been reported that she helps pays off his debts, but his debts are becoming more and more cumbersome.

Kylie Jenner and Tyga are likely to get back together. She will not let her rapper boyfriend go into bankruptcy. The couple loves each other too much, and it’s obvious among their fans. As long as he remains in the young star’s inner circle, he will continue to reap the financial benefits.

