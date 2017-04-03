Pizza Hut Deals: March Madness Special, Save 40 Percent Via Amazon Alexa

Pizza Hut is running a March Madness deal through Amazon Alexa, where customers who place their orders between April 1 and April 3 can save 40 percent. There are plenty of 2017 Pizza Hut deals and coupon codes that are available year round, but this recent March Madness special is getting plenty of online love. Today’s the last day to get in on this deal that is only available through Amazon Alexa and is the pizza company’s final hurrah to March Madness. Visit the official Pizza Hut website and view the site #AlexaPromotion for the March Madness deal’s terms of use, availability and frequently asked questions. You can find more information about the Pizza Hut Alexa special for March Madness here.

Don't miss any of the championship and order via Amazon Alexa for 40% off. Valid through 4/3. #MarchMadness Details: https://t.co/gYzNHixAsL pic.twitter.com/5mOeflKBkw — Pizza Hut (@pizzahut) April 2, 2017

You can find Pizza Hut deals for a lot more than just pizza items. Check out their dessert specials, coupon codes for side menus, meals, salads and wings. You’ll often find specials where you can get free items added to your order as well. Pizza Hut has an official blog that provides news, updates and latest information on contests, coupons, deals and sweepstakes. You can find more offers at the Pizza Hut blog.

40% off your #FinalFour pizza now when you order via Amazon Alexa. Valid thru 4/3. Details: https://t.co/gYzNHixAsL pic.twitter.com/sFSbY5YpZg — Pizza Hut (@pizzahut) April 1, 2017

Pizza Hut is famous for their delivery but they also have incredible sales, deals and coupon codes. In addition to the March Madness special, the Pizza Hut NCAA guy Jason Zone Fisher is giving away a pair of Pizza Hut Pie Top sneakers to a lucky winning recipient. The promotion and giveaway are Z’s way of topping off March Madness and the Final Four. The details were announced in a press release.

“We had a feeling that people would get excited about getting their pizza at a press of a button, and we were blown away by the response the Pie Tops created,” said David Daniels, Vice President, Media & Advertising, Pizza Hut. “Final Four weekend is the perfect time to give fans a chance to take their digital ordering experience to the next level – whether they’re watching the games at home or are lucky enough to be there in-person.”

Pizza Hut deals can easily be found on their website as well as on their social media pages. When visiting the Pizza Hut site, access the deals page to find out what local offers are available. Keep in mind that social media deal announcements are nationwide and may not be available in your local area. If you have any questions or concerns regarding a Pizza Hut deal, coupon code, offer, online or carry out special that you come across, call your local Pizza Hut to determine availability.

Pizza Hut coupon codes are always in high demand and you can find them online in several places. One thing about coupon codes is they may not be valid at the time you come across them, so keep that in mind when placing your Pizza Hut order. As there are more opportunities and pizza deals for those ordering online, you can quickly determine the validity of a coupon code by entering it on the website. The site Retail Me Not and the forum group Slick Deals often have Pizza Hut coupon codes that you can use. Check out Retail Me Not pizza deals and Slick Deals for pizza coupon codes and specials. Another Pizza Hut deal that is getting plenty of online buzz if the one large, two topping pizza for only $7.99.

$7.99 large 2-topping pizzas delivered to your door? Yes, please. Online only. pic.twitter.com/iovJgtE4ii — Pizza Hut (@pizzahut) March 30, 2017

Time is running out to get these pizza deals and enter to win the pizza pie top sneakers. Did you order Pizza Hut this weekend? Are you going to get the March Madness and Final Four deal before it’s gone?

