Who Is Eminem’s Ex-Wife And What Is Her Troubling Past?

Eminem’s ex-wife, Kimberly Anne Scott, has a lot of the rapper’s fans curious about her and their 21-year-old daughter Hailie Scott. Fans started turned their attention to the young hip-hop royalty since she has been regularly updating her social media accounts, particularly Instagram. After that, they soon turned their attention to the mother and began wondering about how she is doing now.

Looking back, Eminem’s ex-wife met the legendary rapper when she was merely 13-years-old. Kimberly Anne Scott and her twin sister Dawn ran away from home and met Marshall Mathers and his family. Eventually, the twins were taken in by Eminem, which later led to Kimberly and him dating.

Seven years after meeting, their daughter Hailie was born on Christmas Day. At the age of 23, Eminem became a father and became a husband in 1999, however, things started to head south soon after. Apparently, the life-changing event of having a child brought a strain on Eminem’s relationship with his now ex-wife.

After being married for two years, Eminem and Kimberly Scott divorced in 2001 following an incident in one of Eminem’s performances. According to Life and Style Mag, Eminem crafted a song that describes killing Kimberly and burying her corpse titled “Kim.” The rapper even went as far as to bring a blow-up doll to represent his ex-wife in one of his concerts and attacked it.

While Eminem proceeded with his song and assaulted the blow-up Kimberly doll, the fans cheered and sang along as they laughed. The new bride felt that everyone had their eyes on her and she just knew that the song was about her. Eminem’s ex-wife attempted to kill herself following this onstage incident by slashing her wrists with a razor blade in July 2000.

Despite their dysfunctional relationship, Slim Shady and Kimberly Scott found their way back into each other’s arms in 2006 and remarried. Paradise did not last long as they called it quits only three months after as per People.

In the wake of their on and off relationship, Eminem’s ex-wife suffered from depression and substance abuse. Scott even had problems with the law and was charged with felony cocaine possession which led to a 30-day jail sentence.

Thing continued to roll downhill for Eminem’s ex-wife following her downing a fifth of Malibu rum and some prescription pills. As a result, she drove her Cadillac Escalade into a telephone booth intentionally and was fined and placed on probation in 2015. According to her attorney, the horrible accident was actually a suicide attempt.

Chiming in, Eminem’s ex-wife revealed that driving into a utility pole was her plan. She even admitted that she chose that specific location because she knew she was alone and that no one would get hurt if she were to crash her car.

“Yes, I drank, I took pills and I hit the gas and aimed for a pole,” Eminem’s ex-wife told 95.5 WIKQI’s Mojo in the Morning. As a result, Kim Scott had a concussion and broken bones, however, the damage she intended to do to herself was much worse. Apparently, she did not expect to get out of the situation in one piece, much less alive.

Eminem’s ex-wife also revealed to the radio station that she and Marshall Mathers are “really close friends.” She later added that “we’re just trying to raise our kids together and make it as normal for them as possible.”

Unfortunately, despite Kim Scott’s suicide attempts, her twin sister Dawn’s time came before hers as she was found dead at the age of 41. Apparently, Dawn died of an opiate drug overdose in a home in Macomb County, Michigan.

[Featured Image By Steve C. Mitchell/AP Images]