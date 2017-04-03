Keith Urban Brings Good Luck To The ACM Awards As Nicole Kidman Weeps

It’s a big night for country music artists with the premiere of the Academy of Country Music Awards, but more so for the nominees in tonight’s awards ceremony. For Keith Urban, the possibility of bringing home an award for “The Fighter” makes tonight as unnerving as it is exciting. Yet, Urban reveals that he has some special people sending their best wishes to him and good luck charms of that nature ensure “The Fighter” singer will bring home a win.

No Matter What Happens At The ACM Awards, Keith Urban Already Feels Like A Winner

When my daughters do this……I've ALREADY WON!!!! – KU #ACMawards A post shared by Keith Urban (@keithurban) on Apr 2, 2017 at 1:58pm PDT

As the ACM Awards prepares to air tonight, everyone is curious to see which country artists will take away an award, but, as Taste of Country shares, one potential, Keith Urban, already feels like a four-star winner. The reason for that is the love of his daughters, 8-year-old Sunday Rose and 6-year-old Faith Margaret, who Urban shares with wife Nicole Kidman.

The two girls were eager to send Keith off to the ACM Awards banquet with as much good luck as they could muster, so they made up a giant banner to show their support for their daddy.

The poster, written on white paper, reads “Good Luck, Daddy” in a selection of different colors with a multicolored hearts added to assure Urban he would have their love, even if he doesn’t bring home an award. Sunday and Faith proudly hold up the poster in a picture.

“When my daughters do this……I’ve ALREADY WON!!!! – KU #ACMawards,” Mr. Urban captioned an Instagram post in which he shared the image.

It’s unlikely that Keith Urban will come home empty-handed. He is the most nominated artist in this year’s ACM Awards with nominations for Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year (Ripcord), Male Vocalist of the Year, and Song of the Year for “Blue Ain’t Your Color.”

“The Fighter” Made Nicole Kidman Cry

One of Keith Urban’s best new songs would have to be “The Fighter,” a song which the country singer says was inspired by his wife, Nicole Kidman. As Fox News shares, Nicole, herself, felt an emotional connection to the song from the first time Keith played it for her, confessing to having been brought to tears by the lyrics of the song.

Kidman’s reaction to “The Fighter” isn’t unique. The Big Little Lies actress says she’s always deeply affected by Urban’s music and, while she wasn’t a fan of country music when she first started dating Keith, she’s now his biggest admirer.

“He writes these things, and they come out of I don’t know where, and they are like beautiful gifts,” says Kidman, gushing over Keith’s talent.

“And then I can’t believe the success for the album.”

While “The Fighter” may have been inspired by Nicole, it’s a duet that required a female singer and, as Kidman will be the first to admit, she couldn’t fill that role. Instead, Urban told People that he had Carrie Underwood in mind to fill the spot, adding that, had Underwood declined, he never had a second option. It was Carrie or it was no one.

“I think if Carrie said no, we were set with the schedule and everything, we would have just had to leave that song off the record. That would have given me time to find the right person. I wouldn’t rush the wrong person in there just to make a record,” says Urban.

“Thank goodness she said yes.”

The red carpet at the ACM Awards kept both Kidman and Urban busy with questions. One of the most amusing questions had to do with whether Keith used his ACM Awards nominations to his advantage at home, suggesting he might mention them to Nicole during a spat.

“Everybody who’s married knows that’s an illogical question,” said 49-year-old Keith Urban. “A ‘get out of jail free card’ does not exist.”

