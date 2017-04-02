WWE News: Shinsuke Nakamura Is Done With WWE NXT, Will Hit Main Roster This Week

Former WWE NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura lost his match with Bobby Roode at WWE NXT Takeover: Orlando, and now it looks like he is done with the NXT show and will be heading to greener pastures. For some time now, it was pretty well known that Nakamura would be leaving NXT eventually. He came in exactly a year ago to the WWE and was able to do very well all year long after having amazing matches with Samoa Joe, Finn Balor, Austin Aries, and obviously Bobby Roode.

After his match concluded with Roode, which was an absolute classic, fans decided to praise Nakamura for his efforts in the match. Everyone has assumed he would leave after Saturday night to go to the main roster, so it made sense to praise a man who did an excellent job for the yellow brand. This was seen as a nice gesture by the Orlando fans for the Japanese superstar.

However, WWE sort of tipped their hand regarding Nakamura moving up when they showed the crowd praise on their WWE NXT Facebook. Nakamura entered WWE at the WWE NXT Takeover: Dallas special where he tore the house down with Sami Zayn. That was his first match, which was really tough to top. Somehow, he kept doing this over and over again.

His rivalry with Samoa Joe was one of the best rivalries in the history of WWE NXT with the NXT Championship changing hands a few times in the rivalry. Everyone knew that if he was going to leave NXT, he had to lose at Takeover: Orlando and that is exactly what happened. It seems that Triple H felt a bit more comfortable with Nakamura leaving NXT as the company just brought back Drew McIntyre, who has been killing it away from the WWE for the past few years now.

McIntyre will pretty much take the spot that Shinsuke Nakamura is leaving open, as top babyface of WWE NXT. Nakamura could be seen as soon as Monday or Tuesday for either WWE RAW or WWE SmackDown Live. Nakamura was asked about which brand he preferred to go to in a recent interview.

“Either brand is okay. Raw has Joe, Finn. So much NXT talent that it’s comfortable for me. SmackDown has AJ Styles, Randy Orton, John Cena. I want to wrestle all of them. So either!”

He would go on to say in the same interview that his dream WrestleMania opponent would be AJ Styles. The two have wrestled before, however. Their last match happened in January of 2016 at Wrestle Kingdom 10 as they fought for the IWGP Intercontinental Championship. Nakamura would actually win that match, so a rematch makes sense as AJ would love to get a win over Shinsuke.

Before coming to the WWE, Nakamura had been with New Japan Pro-Wrestling. He was one of their top guys for a number of years, and is still the youngest man ever to win the IWGP Heavyweight Championship. The 37-year-old calls himself the King of Strong Style, referring to Japanese Strong Style, a style of wrestling built on strikes and submissions. People often refer to Japanese strong style as “scripted MMA.” This is due to the actions of the match looking as real as it gets.

Nakamura was one of NJPW’s go-to guys, which allowed him to become a five-time IWGP Intercontinental Champion and three-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion. He was also one of the few Japanese stars to wrestle Brock Lesnar when he worked with New Japan years ago after leaving the WWE. People often dream about seeing them wrestle again, and Nakamura has claimed he would love to work with Brock again whenever he is asked about the prospect of it.

Many WWE fans want Nakamura to end up on WWE SmackDown Live, which would allow him to work with AJ Styles, Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton, Dean Ambrose, and John Cena. However, WWE RAW also offers big matches with Samoa Joe, Kevin Owens, Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, and even Triple H if WWE feels froggy. This is not even scratching the surface of other possible matches.

Truly, for WWE fans, they may want him to go to the blue brand, but he could go to the red and have an amazing run. Due to his ability to literally be able to work with anyone, Nakamura will probably get over with fans really well on the main roster. They may not get him initially, as Nakamura is a sight to see to begin with. However, once they warm up to him, they will most likely end up loving him like the WWE NXT fans and hardcore fans have for some time now.

[Featured Image By WWE]