Tarek And Christina El Moussa Have Post-Divorce Dating Rules

Tarek and Christina El Moussa have moved on from each other, and from each of their post-marriage bounce-back relationships, but the feuding couple still has expectations for each other when it comes to dating.

It’s been about a year since the Flip or Flop hosts quietly filed for divorce, and each of them has already gone through a post-marriage relationship. Christina famously took up with pool contractor Gary Anderson, a salacious, attention-grabbing relationship that dominated celebrity news headlines for months. While it lasted, that is. Christina has already moved on from the older pool contractor, with whom she was rumored to have been seeing while she was still married to Tarek (although Christina denies that there was any infidelity in their marriage).

Tarek, meanwhile, apparently didn’t move very far when he moved on from Christina; according to In Touch Weekly, he began a relationship with the family’s nanny, Alyssa Logan. That relationship has also come to an end.

However, while Tarek is now single, Christina has moved on to post-marriage man No. 2: NHL player Nate Thompson. As E! Online reports, the two have been dating for “about a month,” according to an inside source, and have been spotted out and about at Anaheim Ducks’ games and around town.

At this point, it bears noting that a rep for Christina denies that she and Thompson are a couple, and insists they’re just friends.

Regardless of whom she is dating, or even if she is dating, Christina’s ex-husband and the father of her children, Tarek El Moussa, has some rules for Christina when it comes to dating, according to Radar Online. He doesn’t want his ex-wife’s new man around the kids, according to an inside source.

“Tarek is moving on with his life and wishes her the best. He just hopes she doesn’t bring ‘dates’ around the kids. It’s not something he would do.”

Officially, anyway, Tarek and Christina are getting along as best they can and are doing their best to peacefully co-parent their children.

As Page Six reports, the couple is trying to make life as normal as possible for their children, daughter Taylor, 6, and son Brayden, 18 months. As of this writing, Tarek and Christina have an informal custody agreement that divides up the kids between the two homes “about 50/50.”

“[We’ll] probably always spend the holidays together. We’re getting through this by staying great friends and being the best parents possible. Divorced couples who fight their whole lives really mess up their kids. We had a talk and said, ‘We still want the kids to understand we’re a unit — that we’re still a family even if we’re not together.'”

Meanwhile, rumors are swirling that the show that put the El Moussas on the map, Flip Or Flop, has been cancelled. Last week, In Touch Weekly, citing an unnamed source, reported that Christina and Tarek would no longer be hosting the show.

“They won’t go beyond what they’ve already shot. There will be only the spin-off shows with the new couples in different cities. Christina El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa won’t be filming more episodes. Season 7 is their last.”

However, as of this writing, rumors of Tarek and Christina’s Flip Or Flop‘s cancellation have been neither confirmed, nor denied by HGTV.

