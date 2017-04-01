‘Bachelor In Paradise’: Corinne Says She’ll Join If A Certain Someone Attends

Bachelor In Paradise is right around the corner, and fans are excited to find out which members of Bachelor nation will be included during the upcoming season of the show. Among the hopefuls is Corinne Olympios, who was one of the most talked about contestants during Nick Viall’s Season 21 run on The Bachelor. However, Corinne’s not exactly sold on the idea of joining the summer series.

According to Life & Style Magazine, Corinne Olympios is open to heading over to Bachelor In Paradise, but she has one very big demand for doing the show. Corinne says she’ll only join the cast of the series if she can also bring along someone very special, her live-in nanny, Raquel.

As many fans of The Bachelor know, Corinne talked non stop about Raquel while competing for Nick Viall‘s heart during Season 21 of The Bachelor. Olympios mentioned to the other women in the house that she still has a nanny who does all of her cooking and cleaning. Of course, many of her fellow cast members immediately began to gossip about Corinne’s nanny confession. However, Corinne didn’t let it get her down. In fact, Olympios made it to the final four and took Nick home to meet her family, which included Raquel.

Corinne seemingly announced that she would be joining Bachelor In Paradise during the Hyde Bellagio Las Vegas St. Patrick’s Day party.

“There are talks about Raquel coming to Paradise. Let’s hope I can take her with me,” Olympios, 25, told the magazine.

However, Corinne says she doesn’t want Raquel to come with her to Bachelor In Paradise to cook her food and do her laundry. Rather, she wants her nanny to have a fun, relaxing time while Olympios looks for love with other Bachelor and Bachelorette castoffs.

“Raquel is like my second mom,” she explains. “I just want her to relax.”

In addition to the possibility of Corinne Olympios joining Bachelor in Paradise, her Season 21 pal Raven Gates, who was Nick Viall’s runner-up, has confirmed that she’ll be joining the series. Gates announced the big news during the After The Final Rose finale special.

Bachelor nation villain, Chad Johnson, is also reportedly returning to try to find love yet again. Refinery 29 reports that Johnson will be returning to BIP and that it’s likely to boost ratings due to the drama that seems to follow him.

“[There are] too many to mention, really, based upon looks,” Johnson told Us Weekly about women he may be interested in meeting on the show. “But when it comes to contestants on these shows, you never know what they’re truly like until you’ve met them in person.”

Former Bachelor star Chris Soules also confirmed that he’s been asked to join the new season of the series. However, Soules says he’s unsure about whether or not he’ll take the network up on their offer.

“When I went to be the Bachelor, I went to find a wife and I take this really seriously. I don’t wanna go into something like that where I’m disingenuous, you know?… I don’t wanna make a fool of myself on national television,” Soules admitted.

Forget most dramatic #AfterParadise ever, it is the most hilarious with these fine folks! pic.twitter.com/rxD1Hvwf3E — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) August 31, 2016

It should be interesting to see which former Bachelor and Bachelorette cast members will pop up during Bachelor In Paradise 2017, as the upcoming season may be one of the most anticipated in the show’s history. Also, if Corinne Olympios brings her nanny Raquel, could another another contestant bring an older gentleman close to them so that Raquel may also find love during the experience?

What are your thoughts on the latest Bachelor In Paradise news? Do you think Corinne should bring Raquel?

[Featured Image by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images]