‘Real Housewives Of New York’ Newbie Tinsley Mortimer: Everything We Know

It’s almost time for another season of the Real Housewives of New York. While many of last year’s cast are returning for another drama filled season, Tinsley Mortimer is making her debut. From her days on television to her writing career, here’s everything we know about the New York socialite.

According to Bustle, Mortimer is comfortable around cameras. Before signing on for RHONY, Mortimer had her own reality show, High Society. The series debuted in 2010 on The CW but was canceled after one brief season.

Speaking of her failed TV career, host Andy Cohen dished a little on why RHONY producers asked Mortimer on the show. “She was an it girl in New York City, that we had all heard about, read about, seen photographed that kind of fell on harder times and is now moving back to New York, trying to build her life up… So, it’s interesting to see how she rebuilds her life,” he explained.

Indeed, Mortimer was quite the socialite in New York City ten years ago. Apart from her time on TV, Mortimer had a line of purses and was the face of Christian Dior. She also made a few appearances on Gossip Girl and had her own lipstick.

Mortimer sadly fell on rough times since 2010 and is trying to rebuild her celebrity status. According to Richmond, Mortimer was placed under arrest in Florida back in 2016 for trespassing. The verdict is still out on whether or not Mortimer makes a name for herself on the show, but it certainly sounds like she has a lot to bring to the table.

Mortimer will be joining a stellar cast this season, which includes the likes of Bethenny Frankel, Carole Radziwill, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, and Dorinda Medley. Mortimer’s parents are Dale and George Mercer. Her father passed away two years ago.

Drink in my hand ✔️ Sun in the sky ✔️ Counting down the days until #RHONY ✔️ #april5th #season9 @bravotv ???????? A post shared by tinsleymortimer (@tinsleymortimer) on Mar 28, 2017 at 4:56pm PDT

In addition to her days on television and in the media, Mortimer also penned a book in 2012, titled, Southern Charm. Simon & Schuster published the novel in 2012. She recently relocated back to New York and was quickly added to the Season 9 cast of the Real Housewives of New York.

While we wait to see what kind of drama Mortimer stirs up this season, E! News reports that Cohen is more excited about the new season than ever before. Cohen was busy promoting his new sponsor, Marie Callender, when he dished on what’s ahead for Season 9.

“The new season is excellent, and it’s not even all in the trailer,” he told fans. “I mean, there’s so much we left out.”

Given how the last reunion ended without feuds being resolved, there’s no telling what’s in store when the ladies return next month. As fans will recall, the reunion ended with Frankel, Radziwill, and Singer fighting with de Lesseps, Medley and Morgan. The only one left out of the drama was Jules Waintstein, who elected not to return for another season.

Although last season was very divisive for the ladies, Cohen assured everyone that they will come together eventually. “It takes a while,” he stated. “Takes a while, but they do come together.”

In the promo trailer for the new season, fans were shocked to see the return of former RHONY star Jill Zarin. Zarin left the hit series after Season 4 and looks set to take on Frankel in the coming year.

When it comes to Mortimer, Cohen is optimistic that she’ll rebuild her life this season. Cohen also revealed that Mortimer is good friends with Morgan, which should make things interesting as the season unfolds.

Fans can watch Mortimer join the rest of the cast when Season 9 of the Real Housewives of New York airs April 5 on Bravo, check out the insane preview below.

[Featured Image by Bravo]