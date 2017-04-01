‘The Bachelor’ Nick and Vanessa Faking Their Relationship For Fame?

Nick Viall’s relationship with Vanessa Grimaldi isn’t off to a great start. Following Viall’s emotional run on The Bachelor, the two have encountered a few major bumps along the road. Are they faking their relationship for fame?

OK Magazine reports that Grimaldi and Viall are no strangers to the spotlight. Viall has appeared four separate times on reality dating shows, including one season of The Bachelor, two stints on The Bachelorette, and one run on Bachelor in Paradise. Grimaldi also has a few acting credits to her name, though she is taking a back seat to Viall’s rising star.

Crazy couple of days. It's been great to finally get to fly with my babe!! ✈️ #littlethings #firsttime @iFLYluggage A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Mar 23, 2017 at 4:38pm PDT

In fact, with Viall competing for the mirror ball trophy on Dancing With the Stars, Grimaldi is reportedly feeling a little left out in the fame department. “Vanessa’s not used to the attention being mostly on Nick,” an insider revealed. “It’s taking a toll.”

To make everything even more stressful, Viall’s involvement on DWTS prevents him and Grimaldi from spending time together. Although she relocated from Canada to Los Angeles after The Bachelor, Viall is hardly ever around, which is clearly putting a strain on their fragile relationship.

“[Nick] rehearses a lot,” the source stated. “She is having a hard time. They fight about it.”

With Viall not around, Grimaldi has been auditioning for a few roles in Hollywood. The insider claims that Grimaldi has always wanted to make it big as an actress and is searching for a breakout role. Does this mean she’s only staying with Viall in order to open a door in Hollywood?

“At this point, she doesn’t even care about her relationship with Nick. Her main focus is landing a sitcom or a feature film,” the source stated. “She is taking full advantage of her time in. She sees herself as the next Julia Roberts.”

Viall’s relationship with Grimaldi is clearly in a delicate spot, and Us Magazine reports that they are not planning on tying the knot in the near future. In fact, when asked about walking down the aisle with Grimaldi, Viall said it was too early for wedding plans and that they are simply enjoying the dating life for the time being.

“She’s living with me,” Viall added after performing on DWTS. “But obviously we’re still working through the visa stuff, so she may have to pop back to Montreal at some point. While we’re in L.A., we’re living together.”

TEAM BABY GOT BACH… is ready for Monday night !! Well these 3 are.. I'm terrified! I think we make a pretty great team. #teambabygotbach #dwts #thebachelor A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Mar 15, 2017 at 4:14pm PDT

According to In Touch Weekly, Grimaldi also expressed hesitation to exchange vows after the season finale of The Bachelor. An insider revealed that Grimaldi didn’t like watching Viall interact with the other women on the show and had some serious regrets about their budding romance.

“Not only was she hurt by what she [saw], but she was so embarrassed by his behavior,” the source shared. “Nick is already very sweet and loving toward her in private, but [she saw] how much of a playboy he is, thanks to the show.”

The couple shared similar sentiments with host Chris Harrison during the After the Final Rose special. Grimaldi even admitted that they still fight and have a long ways to go before things start to settle down.

Taking it one step at a time! If I'm lucking enough to make to Next week. Peta says Watch out! Definitely need some help tonight! 1800-868-3409 #dwts #teambabygotbach vote on abc.com top!! A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Mar 27, 2017 at 6:28pm PDT

For now, it isn’t clear if Grimaldi and Viall are staying together for the fame. Only time will tell if their relationship will last, but it doesn’t sound like it’s getting off to a good start. It unfortunately won’t get any easier as Viall continues to compete on Dancing With the Stars. Fans can only hope they figure things out before it’s too late.

Viall’s run on Dancing With the Stars continues every Monday night on ABC.

Tell us! Do you think Nick and Vanessa are one of The Bachelor couples that will make it down the aisle? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by ABC]