‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Linsey Godfrey Reveals When She Will Return To ‘B&B’

Bold and Beautiful viewers noticed that Linsey Godfrey, the actor who plays Caroline Spencer, has been missing since October 31, 2016. Many jumped to the conclusion that she was let go and may never appear on the series again. According to the April 10 issue of Soap Opera Digest, Godfrey was flattered to hear that Bold and Beautiful fans missed her on the CBS soap opera. Linsey gave SOD the scoop about when she could be returning to the daytime drama.

Last year, Caroline decided to leave Los Angeles with her infant son, Douglas to spend time in New York City. Thomas (Pierson Fode) briefly followed her but he came back a few months ago. Bold and Beautiful fans have repeatedly asked the showrunner, Bradley Bell when Caroline would return.

“I suspect we will be seeing Caroline back on the show in the future,” Bell said of Caroline’s absence on Bold and Beautiful.

Godfrey saw Bradley’s comments and she added that she will come back whenever they are ready for her.

“I am always excited to come play Caroline whenever they have me. I’m really excited about how Brad formed my character and I am a huge fan of legacy characters, so I am honored to be playing one myself,” Godfrey explained.

Linsey said that she thinks Bold and Beautiful has been setting up great storylines, not only now, but down the road. One example was the character of Sally Spectra.

“I was excited when they brought on the Sally Spectra character. I thought it was neat and it seems to be setting up for some great stuff later on. I’m excited to see what they’re going to do. I like what they’ve been doing with Thomas. I love the transition they’ve made with Quinn. Bell is a great storyteller.”

As for if Godfrey is open to a role on another soap opera other than Bold and Beautiful, she said she would consider anything in film, soaps, drama, or sitcoms. She added that she’s been working on perfecting her comedy skills.

Her last project, which Linsey believes should premiere soon, was for Laugh Out Loud network which is available on Kevin Hart’s OnDemand service. The series is called Living With The Dead. The Bold and Beautiful actress posted a series of pictures to Instagram of her in full makeup as a zombie for Kevin Hart’s series.

“I haven’t really talked about my absence on social media. B&B is my home.”

When Godfrey isn’t working, her main role is a mother to her 3-year-old daughter, Aleda. Linsey shares custody of her daughter with her ex-boyfriend, Robert Adamson, who plays Noah Newman on Young and Restless.

Linsey said she isn’t worried about being dropped to recurring status on Bold and Beautiful. She feels confident that when the time is right, she will be asked to come back.

“I would love to come back, and when it’s time, it will happen,” Godfrey said.

“In the meantime, I’m enjoying watching the show grow and change.”

This is the first time Linsey has addressed her absence from Bold and Beautiful. She believed that when Brad Bell needed her, he would call her. She felt confident that Caroline, as a legacy character, would be back eventually. She used the time off to try out new roles and to brush up on her acting skills.

Bold and Beautiful fans, do you think Linsey Godfrey will return to the CBS soap opera? Do you agree with her that the current storylines are a product of “great storytelling”? Would you like to see Caroline Spencer on B&B?

Bold and Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.

