‘Not Today Satan’: Candace Cameron Bure And Bianca Del Rio At Odds On Instagram

Candace Cameron Bure has found herself in an unlikely feud with Ru Paul’s Drag Race star Bianca Del Rio. The reality star accused the Fuller House star of homophobia. Bianca noticed Cameron was rocking one of her popular “Not Today Satan” T-shirts on Instagram on Wednesday, March 30. And while the message seems to be innocent, Bianca didn’t entirely see it as that. The Drag Race winner re-shared the shot and called Cameron out.

Del Rio often uses the phrase “Not Today Satan” on the drag reality competition show. She even has a nationwide tour called the Not Today Satan Tour, reports Refinery29. The words are close to Del Rio’s heart and for good reason. Seeing the phrase worn by the conservative Christian rubbed Del Rio the wrong way. Even Del Rio’s fans took to Bure’s Instagram to write that she’s homophobic and doesn’t know where the phrase originated.

Cameron is trying to keep her head afloat in this social media feud. She claims that she is not homophobic despite her Christian beliefs.

“Why do you have to be so nasty to me?” Bure wrote. “You don’t know me or my heart. I’m not homophobic and [it’s] always sad when people think otherwise. Loving Jesus doesn’t mean I hate gay people or anyone.”

The former child star is fighting back at of Del Rio. She accused the Drag Race star of asking her fans attack Bure on her Instagram page.

“You sent a bunch of hateful people to my page writing horrible things. I hope next time you’ll spread love and kindness, even when you disagree with people. Sending you love and wish you all the best. Truly – Candace.”

Some of the fans moved from Del Rio’s Instagram to Bure’s page to tell her to “look up where that quote comes from.”

“Didn’t know hypocrisy was in fashion,” one fan wrote. “The irony is thick,” added another.

People were referring to Bure’s controversial comments on gay marriage during her time co-hosting The View. Back in 2015, an Oregon-based baker refused service to a same-sex couple. Bure stood by the company and argued that it was a decision based on freedom of association and First Amendment Rights. Bure later backtracked on her comments, saying it was a matter of opinion on who to service, reports ETOnline.

“I don’t think this is discrimination at all. This is about freedom of association, it’s about constitutional rights, it’s about First Amendment rights. We do have the right to choose who we associate with.”

“[The bakery had] baked cakes for [the couple] previously,” she added. “They had a problem with the actual ceremony because that – the ceremony – is what conflicted with their religious beliefs. They are saying that they stand for marriage between man and a woman.”

“I refuse to associate myself with you right now,” said Raven-Symone, an out lesbian. “Is that okay?

Candace said that the bakery shouldn’t have been slapped with a fine for violating Oregon’s anti-discrimination law. She believes they chose not to serve the couple because of their faith not because they were discriminating them.

Symone and Bure have had words on the show, but reportedly made up backstage afterwards.

Bure later told The Blaze’s The Church Boys podcast that she’s friends with gay people and they are supportive of her religious views.

“My favorite part were all the texts that I got from my … very close gay friends that were saying, ‘We love you and we can all have different opinions and you fight for what you believe in,'” she said. “And I’m going to fight for what I believe in.”

And, on a Television Critics Association (TCA) panel, Bure said she would be open to the idea of having LGBT-inclusive storylines on Fuller House, reports the Huffington Post.

IF ONLY, THIS HOMOPHOBIC, REPUBLICAN KNEW……… ????❤????❤ A post shared by Bianca Del Rio (@thebiancadelrio) on Mar 30, 2017 at 8:56pm PDT

“I’m always defending religious freedom and that’s what I was talking about on ‘The View.’ I didn’t describe my personal feelings about [marriage equality],” she said. “But I’m an actress on a television show and I support all things that we go through as human beings and would love all our characters to explore whatever issues that are current in our culture and our society today and I’m 100% on board with that.”

Who's side are you on in this social media feud? Do you think it was wrong of Candace Cameron-Bure to wear Bianca Del Rio's T-shirt without knowing the origins?

