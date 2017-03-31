‘SmackDown’ Women’s Championship At ‘WrestleMania 33’ Is A Step To Sasha’s Dream

The current position of women on WrestleMania 33 is a reminder that there is still a long way to go for women at WWE. Aside from the SmackDown Women’s Championship, Maryse and Nikki Bella will be fighting as part of tag teams in WWE Raw. Looking back at WrestleMania 32, there have only been tag team matches for women. WrestleMania XXVII and WrestleMania 29 didn’t even have women matches – at all. The last known main pay-per-view event to have women matches was WrestleMania 23, and this was a decade ago in 2007 when Melina had a one-on-one fight with Ashley.

As reported by Bleacher Report, the women’s division of WWE has grown for the last two years and the numbers continue to climb uphill. However, WWE needs to book its superstars from the women’s division in singles matches if they want their women to top a main event at WrestleMania, a dream that RAW superstar Sasha Banks voiced out.

“My biggest dream is to main-event a WrestleMania, and I guarantee you that is going to happen.”

Stephanie McMahon also has something to say about women headlining WrestleMania.

“We still have a long way to go, but we’re certainly getting there.”

Sasha’s dream may happen very soon if things continue the way they are with WWE. Just recently, the SmackDown Women’s Championship match was moved for a main card match at WrestleMania 33 instead of the Kickoff Show at ‘Mania. Upon announcing that the match will take place on the WrestleMania 33 Kickoff Show, fans went on a social media backlash using the hashtag #GiveSDWomenAChance, Cageside Seats reported.

With less than two days away to WrestleMania 33, it looks like WWE is all done with its matches. But of course, fans are all for a change, especially something as big as SmackDown Women’s Championship happening at the main WWE event. The ploy seemed to work, with thousands of fans retweeting the same thing. Sometime later, Becky Lynch posted a telling message on Twitter.

Apparently, putting up the SmackDown Women’s Championship match on the main card of WrestleMania 33 looks to be a good move for WWE. Officials likely saw the benefit of the move, with SmackDown having more views than Monday Night RAW for the past few weeks. Otherwise, every fan out there would still be tweeting their hearts out to give the women’s division of SmackDown a good chance on the main card of WrestleMania.

With SmackDown Women’s Championship match happening on the main card of WrestleMania 33, what fans need to know next is what will happen with its current title holder, Alexa Bliss.

The championship match for SmackDown will involve almost every female superstar in the women’s division to fight The Wicked Witch of WWE for the championship belt. It will be a six-pack challenge for Alexa Bliss as she tries to defend her title as the current champion against Becky Lynch, Carmella, Mickie James, Natalya, and Naomi, who just made her comeback following the knee injury that forced her to relinquish her claim as the SmackDown Women’s champion. There will definitely be a feud between Alexa and Naomi, something that fans should watch out for come WrestleMania 33.

This week, SmackDown Live teased fans with a taste of what might happen with the Women’s Championship fight on WrestleMania 33 this Sunday. Becky Lynch and Carmella were supposed to have a singles match, but Alexa Bliss and Mickie James came into the fold and made the fight a tag match. Natalya even interfered but Naomi’s surprise appearance took out Carmela, Natalya and the SmackDown Women’s champion – that’s when Naomi also made the big announcement of her comeback to WWE and WrestleMania 33.

