‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Hayden Abandons Finn – Is Fayden Done?

General Hospital spoilers for the next two weeks show Hayden Barnes (Rebecca Budig) has gotten more than she bargained for when she decided to help Dr. Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton) go through do-it-yourself rehab in his Metro Court hotel room. Will Finn’s addiction break these two?

Sisters Bond Over Troubled Men

On Tuesday, April 4, things have gotten so tough on Hayden that her sister Liz Webber (Rebecca Herbst) feels sorry for her and offers some sympathy. Perhaps these two prickly sisters will finally share another sweet huggy moment. General Hospital spoilers say Liz knows what Hayden is going through.

You may remember all the trouble Liz went through when Lucky Spencer (Jonathan Jackson) was addicted to prescription painkillers. That led the usually sweet Lucky down a dark path where he cheated on Liz with Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) and terrible personality changes that broke Liz on General Hospital.

So did they cut a hole in that chair, or did Hayden help him put on his Depends before she taped him up? #GH #LNSoapTweets pic.twitter.com/IqnICtyhpX — Rene T. (@soapreporter) March 25, 2017

Tracy Can’t Stay To Help Hayden

General Hospital spoilers say Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) is heavily invested in Finn’s fate and wants answers from Hayden the same day. Tracy tried with no luck to get Finn to go to a rehab clinic but he refused because he’s too worried that word will get out and it will ruin his professional reputation.

But Tracy has bigger fish to fry since General Hospital spoilers show she’s headed to Turkey with Laura Spencer (Genie Francis) to chase down an expensive painting rightfully owned by the Quartermaines, so that leaves Hayden without one source of support. Hayden may soon lose the other support in her life.

Hayden called in Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) to help her and Curtis advised her not to try and detox Finn herself. Curtis has a history with drugs, too, so he knows what he’s talking about but General Hospital spoilers have Curtis called away to do PI work for the two Morgans on personal matters.

Finn’s Desperation Turns Ugly

That leaves Hayden alone dealing with an increasingly agitated Finn. The same day, General Hospital spoilers indicate Finn is battling his demons but appears to be losing the war. There will be a lull in the action next week with Finn as the show moves to other storylines but then it picks back up.

A week later, General Hospital spoilers for April 11 promise Finn gets desperate and that means he might do something out of bounds to get some more drugs into his system. General Hospital spoilers from TV Source say Hayden may have enough of Finn’s nastiness as he rages against detoxing from Zen Zen.

Other General Hospital spoilers for April 11 promise Griffin Munro (Matt Cohen) comes to help Finn while Hayden has had enough and moves on. Is that the end of Fayden? They’re such a sweet pairing when he’s not in drug withdrawal delirium saying awful things to her. But has the verbal abuse become too much?

#GH Today Fri Mar 24:“I don’t want to do this anymore!” Finn screams! “ Let me go!” END pic.twitter.com/9FhBbMNmr4 — Laura H (@pmekame) March 24, 2017

Brad Gets Revenge On Finn

Finn said some really nasty things to Tracy when he was spiraling and made cracks about how she was alone and lonely and then made some digs about her dad. Tracy knew he was not himself but she didn’t like what he said. Later, Finn went off at Hayden in a similar fashion accusing her of using him for money.

All this will come to a head by the end of next week according to General Hospital spoilers since on April 13, Brad Cooper (Parry Shen) betrays Finn. Brad blackmailed Finn into promising to give him some of the drug patent money if he kept quiet about his addiction but Finn donated all the cash to GH.

Brad is still steaming about this and General Hospital spoilers promise the scheming lab tech will have his revenge. Does Brad leak word about Finn’s addiction? Is Brad trying to wreck his life? Of course, if Brad does make the addiction public, that might actually do Finn a favor.

Brad threatens to tell the board and Hayden that Finn is a junkie #GH pic.twitter.com/wTLvdyBoMc — ????Djona???? (@djona222) January 27, 2017

Can Finn Win Hayden Back?

With no more worries about protecting his reputation since it’s already been trashed, Finn could check into real rehab and get cleaned up. That could help him get back with Hayden according to General Hospital spoilers. Can Finn get clean and win back Hayden before it’s too late?

Finn needs to watch out because sexy Griffin gets closer to Hayden during her ordeal and he’ll look like a pretty good alternative compared to verbally abusive junkie Finn. There are also General Hospital spoilers that Griffin will get involved with a married woman. Technically, Hayden is a “widow” at the moment, but you never know. Finn needs to watch out!

We’ll see what happens over the next two weeks when we see what happens from all these General Hospital spoilers about Hayden and Finn.

