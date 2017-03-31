‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7 Spoilers: Trailer Easter Eggs You May Have Missed

Game of Thrones Season 7 spoilers may have been confirmed in the first epic trailer for HBO’s Emmy-winning series released on March 30, which features three major characters in their thrones.

The excitement and anticipation for the upcoming new season of the epic TV series based on George R.R. Martin’s A Song Of Ice and Fire book series has reached its peak as HBO finally released the first official full trailer for Season 7.

The newly released Game of Thrones Season 7 trailer features Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) dramatically walking along different paths that lead to each characters’ own thrones.

Cersei, who was crowned as the Queen of Westeros after her youngest son, Tommen, took his own life, was walking along the Red Keep; Dany, who is known as the Mother of Dragons, but has also acquired the kingdoms beyond the Narrow Sea, walks along what looks like the previously unseen throne room of Dragonstone; and Jon, Ned Stark’s bastard son-slash-nephew, who was hailed as the new King in the North, walks in what appears to be the Great Hall of Winterfell.

While this scenario already won over fans that have been monitoring Game Of Thrones Season 7 spoilers, it seems like there are so many underlying messages hidden in the obvious battle of the Queens (plus a King) that is coming in Season 7.

According to Mashable, the “badass montage” of the three major characters that are central to the upcoming season, which will premiere on July 16, 2017, also includes a couple of Easter Eggs that hint at what is to come when Winter arrives.

First, there’s the music that underscores the epic montage. The music video for the song which the outlet identified as James’ “Sit Down” inspired the epic trailer, as it also contains three very different chairs which includes a throne.

This indicates what Game of Thrones Season 7 spoilers have been talking about: the upcoming battle for the Iron Throne of Westeros, the most coveted seat in the entire GoT world.

The song also seems to be telling us something about an alliance between Daenerys and Jon. As the two walk their own paths, the lyrics that underscore their walk.

“Those who feel the breath of sadness, sit down next to me.”

What is interesting about it is that both Dany and Jon are the characters who “have arguably lost more than anyone else” in the war to gain power and the Iron Throne.

On the other hand, Cersei’s walk was underscored by the songs words that talk about “madness.”

“Those who find they’re touched by madness, sit down next to me.”

This seems like an apparent allusion to her mental state considering that she decided to blow up half of her kingdom just to get rid of her enemies.

On top of the song choice, the visuals themselves tell us a lot.

Among the most interesting Easter Egg in the trailer is Cersei’s chilling sigh that may be indicative of her alliance with the Ice King, who leads the White Walkers, as stated in past Game of Thrones Season 7 spoilers previously reported by the Inquisitr.

Another thing we noticed is Dany is already on land — sitting on a throne — which practically means that her forces have settled in and are ready to take back what is rightfully hers as Game of Thrones Season 7 spoilers have long claimed.

Of course, there is the matter of the unveiled identity of Jon Snow that makes him an heir to the Iron Throne as well. In the Game of Thrones Season 7 trailer, Jon appears reluctant in his seat as the King in the North in the Great Hall of Winterfell.

According to Mashable, this uncertainty proves that he doesn’t feel like a king because he still isn’t aware of his parentage.

To review how the past season of the show went, the audience is treated to a revelation about Jon Snow’s identity: Jon Snow is actually the son of Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen. Of course, in Season 6, the vision of the baby Jon Snow was only made available to Bran Stark, who is now the Three Eyed Raven.

