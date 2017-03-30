‘Playboy’ Model Irina Ivanova Wants To Be Donald Trump’s Russian Ambassador

The self-proclaimed “Queen of Oversized Tatas” Irina Ivanova has a proposal for Donald Trump. The Playboy model thinks she would be the perfect person to fill the role of U.S. ambassador to Russia. The Ukranian has been making headline news due to her assets and her Playboy past. But now she’s vying for a political role.

Relations between U.S. and Russia have been strained in recent years. That relationship will continue to strain with Donald Trump’s close ties to Russia and to Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Busty model Irina Ivanova wants to make it known that she would help release the stress between the two countries and not from her suggestive Instagram photos. She actually wants to get to work for Trump. She’s hoping that she can help soothe the tension between the two.

The glamor model wants to put her career aside for her new political role. Irina Ivanova said she would let go of her Instagram account and Playboy past just to work for Donald Trump. She thinks she’s the ideal person as the U.S. ambassador to Russia. Ivanova has both beauty and brains. She can speak fluently in three languages, reports the Sun.

If Donald Trump kicks u out, there is always a residency between my ???????? A post shared by Iryna (@playmateiryna) on Jan 27, 2017 at 7:34am PST

The 29-year-old beauty was born in Voronezh, Russia, and grew up in Feodosia, Ukraine. She spent most of her childhood on the Black Sea before her family moved to Tucson, Arizona, when she was just 16-years-old. Irina entered the University of Arizona where she studied her MBA, and she plans to pursue marketing or sports management.

Her ambitions led her to pose for Playboy. She also works as a translator, using her native tongue of Russian, Ukrainian, and English. Ivanova called herself the “Queen of Oversized Tatas” since she was Miss August 2011 for Playboy magazine. The feature has led her to travel around the world and appear in American, French, Romanian, and Venezuelan magazines.

While Irina is proud of her Playboy accomplishments, she wants to be taken more seriously in her life. She’s been eyeing this new role ever since Trump took office.

“There are many great schools you can attend, but there is only one Playboy,” she was heard saying in an interview.

She made headlines when she posted a photo of herself wearing a cap with the Soviet CCCP emblazoned on the front, which means USSR in Russian. That’s when Ivanova revealed to her 2.1 million fans that she wants to be “Trump’s first choice for Russian Ambassador.” She asked them their thoughts and they think she would be perfect as well.

CLICK LINK IN MY BIO, this will brighten you day ????❤ ???? @ryanastamendiphotography A post shared by Iryna (@playmateiryna) on Mar 2, 2017 at 12:01pm PST

Irina’s account is dedicated to her famous assets, which are surgically enhanced, reports the Daily Star. Most of the NSFW photos show the model wearing bikinis and lingerie that can barely cover her size 30G breasts. Irina claims that she has been wooed by famous actors and athletes on the social media app. She has received X-rated messages in her DMs.

And it’s not just famous men who are taken by Ivanova. Even her own followers have been amazed by her beauty and her XXX-rated Instagram posts.

“I swear down you are like walking porn,” one user said of her latest post, in which she pours water down her chest in a tiny bikini.

“The stuff of fantasies,” another added.

According to Maxim, she’s also the so-called queen of the underboob. The dark-haired vixen loves to post photos of herself showing serious underboob whether she’s rocking a crop top or a one-piece cut-out swimsuit. She told the men’s publication that she likes to share photos of her breasts from all angles.

CLICK LINK IN MY BIO and find out why @maximmag calls me the UNDERBOOB QUEEN , take a break from work ???????? A post shared by Iryna (@playmateiryna) on Mar 14, 2017 at 12:02pm PDT

She doesn’t just love to post selfies of herself. In her free time, Irina loves to check out her Instagram competition. However, it looks like she’s doing well on her own. Irina also loves to play the piano, just another thing she’s accomplished at.

Irina Ivanova has been making waves for her glamor modeling. She already received the accolade of Playboy Playmate. Now, she’s hoping to add the title of U.S. ambassador to Russia to her already lengthy resume. Do you think she has what it takes? Sound off below in the comments section.

[Featured Image Courtesy of Irina Ivanova/Instagram]