Huge Last Minute Changes Coming For Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania 33

The expectation is that Brock Lesnar would finally beat Goldberg at Wrestlemania 33 and become the WWE Universal Champion, but WWE officials are having second thoughts only a few days before the event. There has been a lot of speculation about their match being the main event of the show, but the WWE Universe is not thrilled about that idea because the match has been rumored to be much shorter than what they’d like.

It was reported recently that WWE officials are planning for Goldberg vs. Lesnar at Wrestlemania 33 to be longer than their match at WWE Survivor Series. That doesn’t mean their match is going to be two minutes long instead of one minute. The bout is expected to be an all-out war between the two biggest heavyweights in WWE today, but the finish of Brock beating Goldberg isn’t written in stone like most fans believed it was.

As of this writing, Goldberg’s run with WWE is expected to end at Wrestlemania. The assumption was that would mean a huge title change and Lesnar would walk out of Orlando the WWE Universal Champion. The result seemed simple, but there it’s now being reported that some huge last minute changes are coming for the finish of the match between Goldberg and Lesnar at Wrestlemania 33.

The WWE Universe knew that Brock Lesnar would defeat Goldberg, become the WWE Universal Champion, and Goldberg would end his run on top of the business. WWE officials are aware of the predictability of the situation, which is why they are reportedly looking into making some huge last minute changes to the finish of the match. The biggest change is Goldberg going over Brock Lesnar instead of the other way around.

Apparently, WWE officials could pull off a major swerve to give Goldberg the definitive victory over Lesnar as a way to make the show and the main event of Wrestlemania 33 less predictable. With all the speculation surrounding the match, it’s not out of the question for Bill Goldberg to walk out of Orlando with the WWE Universal Title. There have been some rumors about his status after Wrestlemania that makes it plausible.

For instance, Goldberg’s run with WWE could be extended beyond this Sunday. It’s unlikely he would be a used as often as he has been over the past several months, especially because the fans are beginning to turn against him. However, it’s been rumored that Goldberg will retain the WWE Universal Title and then vacate it soon after. The reasoning would be a strange thing to work out, but it would be unpredictable for the fans.

Bill Goldberg recently went on record to claim that training to stay in shape for his run with WWE has been miserable, but the moments of glory with his family are worth it. At the same time, many within the WWE Universe have been critical of Goldberg’s lack of in-ring ability. Despite all of this, Goldberg has been one of WWE’s most bankable stars since returning to the company, which is the ultimate measurement of success.

Originally, Goldberg’s run with WWE was only meant to last for one night at WWE Survivor Series. WWE officials decided to book the shocking finish for their match to generate the most buzz. Because of that, Bill Goldberg’s run with WWE was extended through Wrestlemania 33. Since that is the case, it’s believable that WWE would apply the same logic to the end of the Goldberg vs. Lesnar rivalry as they did at the start. Their feud has been about the shock factor, so why not give the WWE Universe something they won’t see coming.

[Featured Image by WWE]