Scheana Marie Shay Opens Up About Divorce, Finding Love Again After Mike Shay

Scheana Marie Shay and Mike Shay just got a divorce, which nobody saw coming. These two seemed like a great match when they got married, but then their marriage slowly fell apart. Now In Touch Weekly is sharing what Scheana has to say about getting a divorce and finding love again after divorce. Mike is staying out of the press, and if he is dating, then he isn’t revealing it at all.

Scheana admits that she was devastated after her divorce from Mike Shay. She admits that back when she had her dental surgery done, she woke up and her pain pills were gone. Of course, she needed those, and it made her realize that something was going on with Mike. She went on to say, “I knew then there was a problem. He got sober for the next six months, but then I found out he was having an emotional affair with a fan. He was also back on drugs, which I told the Vanderpump Rules producers about. I talked about his drug use on the show, and he felt betrayed by that.” Scheana opening up about this is pretty shocking to everyone.

Scheana Marie Opens up About Finding Love Again After Mike Shay Divorce (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/tTRzXYKzEF pic.twitter.com/sPg82amzoq — Lights and Spectacle (@_LEspectacle) March 30, 2017

Just two months after Mike and Scheana Marie split, she ended up reconnecting with TV actor Robert Valletta. The two dated years ago, but the timing is obviously just better for them this time around. It was actually ten years ago that they dated, and it was off and on. She didn’t expect to start dating so soon after the divorce, but it was just right. It was obvious by watching Vanderpump Rules that Scheana and Mike had been having issues for a while before the split.

Scheana even talked about Robert a little saying, “Rob is fun and adventurous, and he makes me laugh. I feel like we’re equals. He owns a production company and has a new show coming out.” She might even get married again, but next time it will be a beach wedding. She isn’t saying it will be with Rob just yet, though.

How Scheana Marie Tried to Hide Her Marriage Problems With Mike Shay on Vanderpump Rules https://t.co/MKnkKHfVHP pic.twitter.com/5bQsfLxSdE — Ned Flanstark (@NedFlandStark) March 27, 2017

E! Online shared that Scheana Marie Shay also recently revealed the moment that she knew her marriage was over. Here is what she had to say about it.

“There were a lot of things from the beginning of our marriage that kind of tainted the whole relationship. Three months in I found out he had a pill problem. Right before our one-year anniversary, I saw some inappropriate text messages. Then, fast forward to our second anniversary, and I’m just trying to pretend like everything’s fine, because in my mind, we’re married—for better or for worse. This is the worse part, but we have the rest of our lives to figure it out. This is a temporary rough patch.”

Scheana Marie Shay shared that at the start of 2016 things were great for them. She said her mom and other people noticed that Mike had changed, but she just didn’t seem to want to see it. Sadly, Mike and Scheana Marie couldn’t work everything out and ended up getting a divorce. She realizes now that she should have seen it all, but just didn’t probably because she didn’t want to see it.

Are you shocked to hear that Mike Shay was having an emotional affair with a fan? Do you feel like Scheana Marie Shay moved on too fast after divorce? Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts and don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules on Monday nights on Bravo.

[Featured Image By Jesse Grant/Getty Images for iHeartMedia]