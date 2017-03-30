Selena Gomez New Song For ’13 Reasons Why,’ Sound Familiar?

Selena Gomez has a new song out for her next film 13 Reasons Why. The song probably sounds familiar because it is a cover of Yazoo’s 1982 “Only You.” The singer also did an acoustic version of her track “Kill ‘Em With Kindness” for the film’s soundtrack.

Selena Gomez has two songs featured on the soundtrack for 13 Reasons Why. The singer recorded a slow, sultry version of the original upbeat 80’s song, “Only You.”

After 6 years waiting to find the perfect Hannah and Clay for @13reasonswhy I couldn’t be luckier we cast these two???? A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Feb 8, 2017 at 12:18pm PST

This song for 13 Reasons Why is Selena Gomez’s first non-collaboration track since 2015, according to Hollywood Life.

The singer, actress, and producer also sang an acoustic version of her hit song “Kill ‘Em With Kindness” for the film soundtrack.



During a recent interview, Selena revealed that she had been back in the studio. Perhaps she is feeling inspired by her new relationship with The Weeknd?

@netflix A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jan 26, 2017 at 4:31am PST

According to other reports by the Inquisitr, Selena has decided to follow the R&B singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, across the world on his international tour because she wants to spend some time focusing on her personal life for a change.

Insiders shared with reporters that Selena “loved being back at work” and that she was “super psyched to be working on new music.

Gomez took some time out of the spotlight and canceled the remainder of her Revival tour last year after struggling with anxiety and depression. She spent some time in therapy and refocused her life before returning to the spotlight in November 2016.

Morning walks A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Feb 11, 2017 at 11:59am PST

RELATED POSTS BY THE INQUISITR

Selena Gomez Reveals The Real Reason She’s Following The Weeknd On Tour

Selena Gomez, The Weeknd Chased By Crazy Mob Of Fans In Brazil

Selena Gomez And The Weeknd Engaged, Planning For Summer 2017 Wedding?

Tove Lo The New Selena Gomez? Singer Talks Sex Positivity And Body Image

Selena Gomez And The Weeknd: Watch As Their Relationship Heats Up

Selena Gomez teased her fans with a 30-second preview of her new 13 Reasons Why song on Twitter on Wednesday.

2 days til @13ReasonsWhy… Here’s a 1st listen to my cover of “Only You” from the soundtrack, inspired by Hannah and Clay’s story. Out 3/30! pic.twitter.com/aSrAFhpFoY — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) March 29, 2017

The singer told fans that the track was “inspired by Hannah and Clay’s story,” the main characters in the film.

13 Reasons Why follows a timid teenager who comes home from school one day and finds a box full of 13 cassette tapes sent to him by a classmate who had just committed suicide.

The film is based on the 2007 novel by the same name and touches on heavy themes like bullying, shaming, and teenage suicide, according to Popcrush.

The tagline for the Netflix film, which will be released March 31, is: “Why would a dead girl lie?”

Other notable songs on the 13 Reasons Why soundtrack are “Bored” by Billie Eilish, who is one of the year’s most promising up-and-comers, the ’80s classic “Love Will Tear Us Apart,” and The Call with “The Walls Come Down.”

A peek at a passion project I’ve been working on with @Netflix. @13ReasonsWhy arrives 3/31. A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jan 25, 2017 at 8:10am PST

What do you think of Selena Gomez new song for 13 Reasons Why? Comment in the section below!

[Featured Image by Mike Windle/Staff/Getty Images]