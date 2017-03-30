WWE Rumors: ‘Wrestlemania 33’ Results From Roman Reigns, Goldberg Match odds?

WrestleMania 33 is just three days away and WWE fans can’t contain themselves! The debates have already begun on who will win the big matches, who should win, and what major upsets could occur at WrestleMania 33. After all, for WWE fans, WrestleMania is Christmas, the Fourth of July and the Super Bowl all rolled into one. It is the wrestling event of the year!

According to Wrestlezone, all of the drama of WrestleMania 33 is scheduled to go down from Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on Sunday, April 2. Although the action is still to be played out, do the Las Vegas odds for the WrestleMania 33 matches indicate who will be victorious this weekend?

WWE odds and prop bets have become a big attraction for many sportsbooks over the past few years, and just like the sport itself, they are growing in popularity. With so many different WrestleMania 33 match outcomes to wager on, it can make one’s head spin. While all of the matchups that are scheduled to take place at WrestleMania 33 are big, some are expected to have just a bit more excitement and meaning to them – like Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker for example.

Now if you are just looking at the odds for this particular clash of WWE giants, it is not a fair fight.

Many online sportsbooks, including Paddy Power have Roman Reigns listed as the overwhelming favorite to take out The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33 without a problem. The Irish sportsbook tweeted out odds for this matchup and two others that have been drawing a lot of attention as the big day draws near. and on paper at least, two-of-the-three are very one sided.

It's #Wrestlemania this weekend. We have all the match betting up on site for the main event: https://t.co/nYYXvTBCff pic.twitter.com/43LChp7F2R — Paddy Power Offers (@PPOffers) March 28, 2017

Reigns is listed at 1/6 odds to defeat The Undertaker Sunday evening, with the comeback on The Undertaker set at 7/2. Now, if you know wagering odds, 1/6 is not good odds to put your hard earned dollar on. What that means is you need to wager $6 to win $1. Obviously, odds experts think that Roman Reigns is going to walk away victorious from this particular WrestleMania 33 bout. On the other hand, if you believe The Undertaker can pull off the upset, you win $7 for every $2 you risk. Or another way to look at it is a 3.5/1 profit on The Undertaker.

Another WWE rumor floating around is that The Undertaker may retire following his WrestleMania 33 appearance. Odds for a possible retirement were revealed via WWE Leaks on Tuesday. While it is possible that the long time WWE star could call it a career, the odds dramatically indicate that The Undertaker will keep slugging it out in the squared circle after WrestleMania 33 is complete. The odds are set at 1/10 on the”No” prop, meaning The Undertaker will not retire at WrestleMania 33, and the comeback is set at 5/1 that he will.

Now onto an even bigger favorite in all the Sunday WWE festivities – Brock Lesnar.

Lesnar is scheduled to take on Goldberg at WrestleMania 33 for the WWE Universal Championship. If you ever had a hunch that Goldberg could win, then this is the time to wager on him. Brock Lesnar is listed at an insane 1/20 odds to defeat Goldberg and capture the Universal title this Sunday.

Even if you were a millionaire, betting on Lesnar is not a smart investment. The risk is just too great. Goldberg on the other hand could “strike gold” for folks who put up a few bucks on him if he can pull off the upset as he is currently listed at 7/1.

While many folks believe that the WWE results are predetermined and wagering on the upcoming WrestleMania 33 matches is foolish, there have been a few upsets that have shocked the WWE community in the past. Could another possible upset or two happen this Sunday?

[Featured Image by Lukas Schulze/Getty Images]