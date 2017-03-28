Amy Schumer: A Real-Life Barbie Doll? Not Anymore

Amy Schumer has pulled out of playing Barbie in an upcoming live-action film, but it might not be because of her busy schedule.

Ever since Sony announced the potential casting of Amy Schumer in the role of Barbie in Mattel’s live-action take on the iconic brand of toys, social media erupted in an uproar, saying that Schumer wasn’t exactly the perfect fit for the project due to her looks, weight, and saucy attitude.

While it’s unclear if the mean tweets targeting Amy Schumer’s plans to play a real-life Barbie doll had anything to do with the comedian dropping out of the project, Sony is already looking for Schumer’s replacement, according to Fox News.

Last Friday, Amy Schumer gave an exclusive interview to Variety, in which she said she would “no longer to commit to Barbie due to scheduling conflicts.”

Amy Schumer described Sony and Mattel as “great partners” and added that she’s “bummed” but looking forward to seeing Barbie on the big screen. The Inside Amy Schumer star didn’t mention the wave of anger targeting her casting as Barbie.

The Sony comedy, ‘Barbie,’ is looking for a new actress to play the leading doll after Amy Schumer dropped the role. https://t.co/Pi6NK58lDm pic.twitter.com/rkMGeHTzLe — NYC ShortComedy Fest (@NYCSCFF) March 28, 2017

Amy Schumer was also co-writing the script for Barbie, but it’s unclear if Sony will stick with her script after Schumer pulled out of the project. For months, Schumer had defended her decision to play Barbie, but critics kept pressuring the comedian and even created numerous petitions decrying the casting.

Amy Schumer’s critics said that the actress did not meet the physical standards embodied by Barbie. Schumer then defended her credentials to play Barbie by saying that body-shaming attacks against her show that there’s “something’s wrong with our culture,” according to The Guardian.

While it’s unclear if Amy Schumer’s decision was motivated by her inability to handle the body-shaming criticism, the comedian, in fact, has a very busy schedule. The actress is preparing for the May 12 release of her new film Snatched co-starring Goldie Hawn, as well as pre-production of She Came to Me alongside Steve Carell and Nicole Kidman.

Amy Schumer drops out of the #Barbie movie due to scheduling conflicts: “I’m bummed.” https://t.co/Vp2Na2G3HO pic.twitter.com/S5DpCbHr3w — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) March 26, 2017

Barbie was set to begin filming on June 23, but it’s unclear if Amy Schumer exiting the project about the plastic doll would delay shooting and production for the Sony and Mattel film.

Shortly after Amy Schumer’s announcement to quit Barbie, Sony released a statement saying it “respects and supports” the comedian’s decision. Although Sony has yet to announce Schumer’s replacement to play Barbie, the live-action film is expected to hit theaters next year.

20th Century Fox recently released a new trailer for Snatched, and while it’s not as pretty and glamorous as playing Barbie, in the new film Amy Schumer is planning an exotic holiday to Ecuador with her boyfriend, according to Empire.

Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn get kidnapped in the latest #SnatchedMovie trailer: https://t.co/2AvdYauUrM pic.twitter.com/j8EYm5psLF — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) March 28, 2017

But Amy Schumer’s character, Emily Middleton, gets dumped by her boyfriend shortly before the holiday, so she has one non-refundable ticket on her hands. And then she finds the perfect companion for her Ecuador trip – her mother Linda, played by Goldie Hawn. And while everything seems ideal at first – and Emily even meets a new guy – things get ugly pretty fast.

Amy Schumer’s character and her mother are kidnapped, which gives them enough time to understand that they have serious mother/daughter issues to resolve in order to escape. While the plot of the film is probably much more dynamic than Amy Schumer would get in any Barbie film, the comedian is as authentic as one may expect her to be in the Jonathan Levine-directed film.

Watch the trailer here.

Snatched opens in the U.S. on May 12 and stars Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn, Ike Barinholtz, Christopher Meloni, Tom Bateman, and others.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]