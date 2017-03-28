April The Giraffe Birth Odds Update: New Exact Date Odds, Baby Name Predictions

As the world waits with bated breath for April the giraffe to give birth, fans of the lovable animal are hoping that this is the week in which April finally delivers her fourth little one to the world! Animals all across the globe give birth everyday, however, with the advancement in modern technology, April is causing a buzz everywhere as her live streaming cam is getting thousands of views per day.

So could today (Tuesday, March 28) be the big day that April fans have been patiently waiting for since February 23?

According to Express, April is in the final stage of her 15-month pregnancy and showing signs that the birth could be occurring any day now. As of recent reports from this morning, April has been a bit grumpy – and she even kicked at her vet yesterday. That may be a good sign that the birth is coming because we all know not to mess with mama!

As of 9 a.m. ET this morning, reports indicate that April’s udders continue to fill up with milk in preparation for her newborn baby, when it finally arrives.

Express reported that Animal Adventure Park indicated:

“Progression! The udder continues to fill. Giraffes do not ‘bag up’ with a full udder in the sense of a cow, dog, goat, sow. Their udder is very subtle and tucked between the legs.”

While millions of April’s fans are eagerly anticipating her birth, so are the odds makers at Paddy Power.

The outrageous online sports book that posts odds on nearly everything under the sun has been taking in action on April’s exact birth date and what April’s keepers at the Animal Adventure Park will name the baby giraffe. Well the odds have changed quite a bit since last week, and by the look of things, the odds are favoring the baby calf to enter the world before this upcoming weekend.

Last week the odds were pretty high for April’s exact birth date, with the highest being March 25 at 9/1 and March 26 at 14/1. While today and tomorrow still have good odds, it seems the wagering gods believe that this baby is coming soon.

Today, March 28 odds are sitting at 5/1, while Wednesday and Thursday are listed at 4/1. Friday and Saturday drop all the way down to 11/10, and after Sunday, April 2, the odds plummet back down to 3/10.

What that basically means is that even Paddy Power expects that April will be delivering her bundle of joy very soon.

As for updated odds on guessing her offspring’s name correctly, how can you not go with “April?” Odds are lining up that April may give birth this weekend, when the calendar first flips to the month of April – sounds like a winner, don’t you think?

The latest odds actually favor the names “Opal” and “Allie.” Opal was listed at 7/1, however, it is now the clear favorite at 5/1 odds, while Allie jumped from 10/1 to 8/1. By the way, would anyone really bet on the newborn to be named “Trump” or “Donald?” Hey, nowadays you never know, and at 25/1 odds, it sure would pay well! The complete list of name possibilities is listed below.

Opal — 5/1

Allie — 8/1

March — 8/1

Melman — 10/1

March — 10/1

April Junior — 14/1

Oliver Jr. — 14/1

Donald — 25/1

Trump — 25/1

New York — 25/1

Ever since April has gone live over a month ago, Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York has grown in popularity. It is also fair to say that April has become quite an internet sensation. April has done more in her short time in the limelight than most of us have done in years! She has her own website and apparel line, not to mention millions of new adoring fans, however, one of the best things she may be doing without even realizing it is teaching children and adults alike about the interesting world of a giraffe’s life. Good luck April, the world is waiting!

[Featured Image by Joern Pollex/Getty Images]