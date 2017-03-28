Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Plan Getting Engaged And Married Soon [Rumor]

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are the hottest couple in London right now and it looks like they are looking to speed things up! Rumor has it that the prince and the actress are looking to move in together, which also hints at the fact that the idea of getting engaged and married soon is not far off in the future.

The 32-year-old English royalty has been under media spotlight for starting a relationship with an American actress. They have been together since just last summer, but they have already received blessings from the palace to move forward with their relationship.

“[Prince Harry]’s already impatient to settle down with the actress,” reports Daily Mail.

“I can disclose that the 32-year-old Prince is to move into a new apartment at Kensington Palace, where he will live with Suits star Meghan, 35.”

“He keeps popping round and asking when it will be ready,” a source told the publication. “He seems in a real hurry to move in with Meghan.”

This new apartment for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry is reportedly right next to the wing where Duke and Duchess of Cambridge live.

“It’s sweet that Harry and Meghan will be living next to William and Kate,” the source added.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "moving in together in Kensington Palace apartment". #PrinceHarry https://t.co/GW0m9dW1d1 pic.twitter.com/kcvfX2cvGi — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) March 27, 2017

The Suits star and the British prince have enjoyed a relationship lacking in drama from their families, which is very rare considering that one of them is royalty. In fact, they have only received positive reinforcements from the Buckingham Palace, which made a case for Meghan to limit the harassment she received from the media.

“Meghan Markle, has been subject to a wave of abuse and harassment,” the palace said in the statement, according to People Magazine.

“Some of this has been very public — the smear on the front page of a national newspaper; the racial undertones of comment pieces; and the outright sexism and racism of social media trolls and web article comments.”

This support has been surprising considering that Prince Harry’s girlfriend is not their ideal candidate. For a conservative monarchy, it may seem a big deal that the prince is getting married to a biracial foreigner, an actress, and a divorcée. But so far, they have not raised any major objections concerning Meghan Markle.

It does look like the 35-year-old actress does have something for guys who are from across the pond. The last man she was linked to was Rory McIlroy, a top ranking Irish golfer, who used to be engaged to Caroline Wozniacki, a tennis player.

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not facing any obstacles in terms of the royal palace, they may have to try harder to woo his sister-in-law Pippa Middleton. The younger sister of Kate Middleton is getting married this May and has enforced such a strict guest policy that may not allow the Suits actress to attend the wedding.

“Kate Middleton’s socialite sister will wed hedge fund manager James Matthews in May and in order to keep numbers down and prying eyes away, she’s enforcing a ‘no ring, no bring’ rule for guests – which means you can only bring a guest if you’re married or engaged,” reports Irish Independent.

'No ring, no bring!': Pippa Middleton 'cunning plan' to block Meghan Markle from her wedding https://t.co/WIVaCOQ1vR pic.twitter.com/xVs6BNQOoM — Mirror Celeb (@MirrorCeleb) March 12, 2017

Seeing how Meghan does not yet have a ring around her left fourth finger, she may have to angle a separate invitation from Pippa to be able to attend the wedding with her boyfriend.

But there may be a deeper reason for this strict rule. Some sources are saying that the British socialite wants all the attention on her big day and that having Meghan there will jeopardize the spotlight.

“She saw how all eyes were on Meghan rather than Lara last week,” one of Pippa’s friends commented about a wedding Suits actress attended to Daily Mail.

“The situation was also stressful for Harry. Pippa and her mother Carole wonder whether Meghan’s presence could cause a great deal of unnecessary chaos.”

As Pippa had a hard time getting engaged, even after three long-term relationships, it looks like she wants to hog the media attention when she gets married.

Do you think Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have talked about future plans? Do you think they may announce their next steps sometime this year? Let us know in the comments below!

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/AP Images]