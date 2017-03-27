Beyonce Fan Dies From Cancer Days After FaceTiming Her Idol

Beyonce’s fan, who was a teen cancer patient, died just days after meeting her idol via FaceTime.

Ebony Banks’ dreams came true when Beyonce FaceTimed her four days ago over video chat. According to Us Weekly, the teenager lost her battle with cancer on Sunday, March 26.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Mar 18, 2017 at 5:14pm PDT

Candlelight vigils for the teenager took place in Houston as Alief Hastings High School confirmed the student’s sad death via Twitter.

Ebony Banks, who went by Ebob, spent most of her senior year of high school in the hospital after she was diagnosed with a rare form of stage four cancer.

The teen was a huge fan of Beyonce and thanks to her classmates and family, she was able to speak to the superstar on FaceTime before she passed away on Sunday.

Karina Gutierrez, a sophomore at Banks’ school told ABC13 that Beyonce was “one of her biggest idols.”

“She admires her so much, so we’re trying to put that on Twitter and Instagram to get Beyoncé’s attention.”

The cancer patient’s family and friends’ plan worked.

Beyoncé facetiming with Ebony, a fan with a rare cancer disease whose last wish was to see Beyoncé. ❤️️???? pic.twitter.com/pCkGzF4feZ — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) March 22, 2017

Banks got to speak with Beyonce and see her face over FaceTime from her hospital bed.

A video clip of the fan meeting her idol Beyonce was shared online with Beyonce waving and telling the student, “I love you.”

The teenage cancer patient’s high school district held a special early graduation ceremony on March 16 at MD Anderson Hospital, where she was being treated.

@AliefHastingsHS Band & color guard students tribute to Ebony w her favorite singer – Beyoncé pic.twitter.com/57ida3fCAo — Alief ISD (@AliefISD) March 27, 2017

Her hope had been to attend college, where she wanted to study to become a pediatric nurse to help others battling cancer.

The teenager had a rare form of cancer called Ewing Sarcoma.

Ewing Sarcoma is a cancerous tumor that affects just 200 people aged 10 to 20 in the United States per year, according to Rare Disease Report. The survival rate for patients diagnosed is around 70 percent.

Patients with this rare disease typically experience pain and swelling around the sites of the tumors. Treatments include chemotherapy, surgery to remove the tumors, and radiation.

[Featured Image by Isaac Brekken / Stringer / Getty Images]