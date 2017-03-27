Kim Kardashian Stops Filming, Warns Rob & Chyna Not To Flash Wealth On Instagram

During Sunday night’s emotional episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian stops filming after the robbery while her sister Khloe demands the camera crew give her some privacy. The reality star and her mother Kris Jenner also warned Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna not to flash their wealth on Instagram anymore.

The episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians,“Aftermath,” covered the days following her traumatizing encounter with armed robbers in Paris back in October. After Kim Kardashian was held at gunpoint, tied up and thrown in her bathroom, and taken for more than $10 million worth of jewelry, personal and emotional security was the main priority for everyone involved, according to ET.

Kim Kardashian’s robbery made the whole Kardashian and Jenner family feel on edge and worried for their personal safety. The highly publicized family is notorious for sharing their lives on social media.

However, after the horrific incident in Paris, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner agreed that the family needed to take a step back from social media.

The Kardashians gathered for a big family dinner at Kourtney’s house when Kim Kardashian returned home to California after the robbery.

Kris Jenner brought her boyfriend Corey Gamble, Kourtney’s on-again-off-again boyfriend Scott Disick was present, and so was Rob Kardashian and his then-pregnant fiancee Blac Chyna.

Security was obviously on everyone’s mind as the celebrity family sat down to eat.

Kris Jenner suggested to Kourtney that she have her windows tinted so that people couldn’t peer in unexpectedly but Kourtney disagreed.

“I would worry about someone walking down the street and looking in here.” “It’s a security measure.”

The Paris robbery really seemed to shake Kris Jenner up. In her solo interview, the mother and manager said that she wanted to “keep her kids safe.” After the robbery, the Kardashians and Jenners have significantly increased their security.

“And in this case, one of the changes, among many, that we need to make is security.”

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner specifically advised Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna to be more careful with what kinds of things they post on Instagram, especially because the couple had a baby on the way.

“You cannot post pictures of all those Rolex watches,” Kris warned.

Kim told her younger brother that he needed to stop with “all the flashiness on, like, Instagram and all of that.”

Rob Kardashian ensured his sister that they “don’t really think like that.”

“I’m just saying, just for your safety. It scares me.”

Later on in the evening, Kim came across a website selling a Halloween costume of her, bound and gagged in a bathroom with a giant ring on her finger. The reality star was horrified and disgusted with the people who were mocking her trauma.

“It really is hard when sometimes people don’t treat you like you’re human, and you’re going through such a real, raw experience. It’s really traumatizing.”

Many people suggested that Kardashian may have even faked the robbery for publicity reasons.

“I even saw a comment [online] where someone wished I died that night. And I was just like, ‘Really? What evil of a person are you that you really wish death upon someone?’ But it just really sucks when you’re getting judged by the whole world.”

Kris Jenner watched over her daughter’s mental health, keeping an “eye on Kim and making sure she’s okay.”

“I don’t want her to bottle up her emotions and not feel anything, because I feel like she’s still numb.”

Jenner suggested Kardashian seek professional help to deal with the aftermath of surviving the life-threatening experience.

“When you go through something like you, you have to take care of yourself. And maybe it’s something that you need to talk about.” “I really think you should see a therapist and make sure that you get the right help, so it doesn’t creep up on you like, three months from now, because you’ve been through a really traumatic experience.”

However, Kim decided that she will play it by ear, telling her mom, “Yeah, but I think I’m just gonna take a minute and just do what I wanna do. Like, not have a set thing, and just figure it out as I go and just be cautious.”

Kim may not have realized the extent to which she was traumatized. She called her sister Khloe Kardashian over to her house one night in the middle of the night. Kim broke down, flashing back to the night of the robbery.

“I’m in my room crying, getting reminded of what happened.”

Khloe demanded that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians production team stop filming her sister’s meltdown.

“That’s going to happen. This is still so fresh. In our family, we go through things and kind of forget about them so quickly. But we have to remind ourselves, ‘No, this is trauma.’ We need to all make sure we’re catering to you and to help you through [this].”

Khloe went into protective mode telling the camera crew, “We need to stop. I just don’t want everything on camera right now.”

Since the robbery, Kim Kardashian has placed more of a focus on her children and her family. In a preview for next week’s episode, Kim even revealed that she and Kanye West were ready for a third baby, according to CNN.

“I’m going to try to have one more baby.”

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain / Staff / Getty Images]