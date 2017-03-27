Kim Kardashian Says She’s Trying For Another Baby

Is Kim Kardashian trying to get pregnant with baby number three? The mother of two revealed on her reality TV series, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, that she and her husband, Kanye West, want another child. However, Kim could be putting herself at risk if she were to go through with another pregnancy.

According to People Magazine, Kim Kardashian admitted that she and Kanye West are trying to conceive their third child while filming Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Kim, who is already the mother of daughter North, 3, and son Saint, 1, revealed that she wants her children to have multiple siblings, much like the upbringing she had with siblings Kourtney, Khloe, Rob, Kendall, and Kylie. However, Kim’s body may prevent that from happening.

In a newly released promo for this week’s all new episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim reveals that her doctors don’t think going through another pregnancy would be wise, considering all of the problems she had in her first two pregnancies.

“”I’m going to try to have one more baby. I want my kids to have siblings, but the doctors don’t feel like it’s safe for me,” Kim Kardashian-West says in the clip.

The video also reveals that Kim’s shocking baby bombshell is a big surprise to her sisters, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, as well her mother, Kris Jenner. “I don’t want you to do something that would put you in danger,” Kris tells her daughter in worried tone.

While pregnant with North West, Kim suffered from placenta accreta, which is a condition in which the placenta grows too far into the uterus. During her pregnancy with son, Saint, Kardashian revealed that he was breech, meaning he wasn’t turned the right direction for safe delivery while in utero. During an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians that aired last fall, Kim revealed that her doctors had warned her she could bleed to death due to pregnancy complications.

Kim Kardashian’s reveal that she wants to have another child comes after a very rough time in the reality TV star’s life. Last fall, Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint while in Paris to attend Fashion Week. Robbers stole millions of dollars worth of jewelry from Kim, including the engagement ring her husband, Kanye West, had given her. Kim admitted that she thought the criminals would rape and kill her during the encounter. The next month, Kanye was hospitalized after suffering a mental breakdown due to sleep deprivation and exhaustion.

While another pregnancy may prove to be too risky for Kim Kardashian, she has weighed the option of using a surrogate in the past. Back in November, Kim revealed that doctors told her another pregnancy would be dangerous, and that surrogacy would be a great option for her.

“I’m more worried, because I gave birth to two. There’s a sense in me that because I went through all that pain for these two babies and that I know we did this together…” Kim started to tell Natalie. “There’s no one that would feel your love [like this baby], they are literally near your heart and inside of you.” “My bond with my kids is so strong,”she continued. “I think my biggest fear is that if I had a surrogate is, would I love them the same? That’s the main thing I keep thinking about,” Kim said then of the possibility of using a surrogate for baby number three.

Many celebrities have used surrogates to grow their families. Stars such as Sarah Jessica Parker, Elizabeth Banks, Giuliana Rancic, Ellen Pompeo, and Neil Patrick Harris have all used surrogacy to welcome their children. If Kim and Kanye are serious about having another child, their names may also be added to that list.

What are your thoughts on Kim Kardashian revealing she’s trying to have baby number three with husband Kanye West?

[Featured Image by Rich Polk/Getty Images]