Apple Clips: Creating Videos Will Now Be A Cakewalk

Come April, social media platforms will be flooded with unique animated videos from Apple users.

Thanks to a new app, users of Apple iPhone and iPad will be sharing self-made animated clips with unique patterns.

Apple Clips is a fun app that helps create easy-to-use videos.

According to the company’s press release, Clip features a unique design for combining video clips, photos, and music into great-looking videos to share with friends through the Messages app, or on Instagram, Facebook, and other popular social networks.

Like a professional video making app, Clip also enables users to make Live Titles. This way, users create animated captions and titles using just their voice. Fun effects including comic book filters, speech bubbles, shapes, and full-screen animated posters help bring out the personality in videos made with Clips.

“Clips gives iPhone and iPad users a new way to express themselves through video, and it’s incredibly easy to use,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Apps Product Marketing.

“The effects, filters, and amazing new Live Titles we’ve designed for Clips let anyone make great-looking, easily sharable videos with just a few taps,” she added.

Clips lets users create multi-clip videos on iPhone or iPad without timelines, tracks, or complicated editing tools. Touch and hold a single button to shoot live video and photos, or add them from the Photo Library. Then add artistic filters, speech bubbles, shapes, or emoji. Users can also add full-screen posters with animated backgrounds and customizable text. Clips has dozens of music soundtracks to choose from, and they automatically adjust to match the length of a video.

With Live Titles in Clips, users can add animated captions and titles using just their voice. Captions are generated automatically as a user speaks, and appear on screen perfectly synced with the user’s voice. Users can mix and match different styles, and tap any title to adjust text and punctuation, or even add inline emoji. Live Titles supports 36 different languages.

Videos made with Clips can be shared directly to popular social networks and video websites, including Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Vimeo, and more. When sharing with friends in Messages, Clips can suggest who to share with based on the people who appear in the video, and the people a user shares with most often. When a suggested name is selected, Clips inserts the video right into Messages so it’s ready to send with one tap.

Clips will be available on the App Store for free beginning in April, and is compatible with iPhone 5s and later, the new 9.7-inch iPad, all iPad Air and iPad Pro models, iPad mini 2 and later, and iPod touch 6th generation. Devices must be running iOS 10.3.

Apple Swift Playground to learn coding

Another app that is making waves among youngsters is Swift Playgrounds, a revolutionary app for iPad that helps students learn to code. According to the Apple press release, the app is available in five languages including Simplified Chinese, Japanese, French, German, and Latin American Spanish.

Designed to make learning and experimenting with real code interactive and fun, Swift Playgrounds is perfect for students and beginners to explore working with Swift.

“The Swift Playgrounds app has helped people of all ages learn the basics of coding, and with more than a million downloads to date, customers and students find it an easy and fun way to get started with Swift,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO.

“Hundreds of thousands of iPhone and iPad apps, including some of the most popular in the App Store, use Swift — a programming language we designed to be both powerful and easy for anyone to learn,” he said.

