Missing Gen II Starters From 2 Km Eggs Found In New Pokemon GO Plus Trailer

Gen II starters Cyndaquil, Chikorita and Totodile have not been reported to hatch from any egg in Pokemon GO so far but this new trailer might have leaked that an upcoming egg hatching update will finally solve the mystery of the missing Gen II starter eggs.

If you missed the latest Pokemon GO Plus trailer, we haven’t. News of Pokemon GO‘s latest Water Festival event has drowned the internet with news of shiny Magikarp and shiny Gyrados last week, taking the spotlight away from the new Pokemon GO Plus trailer that was actually also released last week over at the The Official Pokémon YouTube Channel.

This is why not a lot of people could have seen that tiny slip that Niantic might have given us regarding the issue of the missing Gen II starters in 2 km eggs.

Egg hatching has become a major feature in the game and ever since Gen II Pokemon was officially released in Pokemon GO,Pokemon trainers have started scavenging the wild for rare egg hatches. In fact, Pokemon GO Hub has already compiled a list of all Pokemon species that could be hatched from 2 km, 5 km, and 10 km eggs, based from real time info submitted by Pokemon GO players around the world.

Gen I starters Charmander, Squirtle, and Bulbasaur has already been filed as Uncommon hatches in 2 km eggs on Pokemon GO. But ever since the Gen II Pokemon were released, Pokemon trainers at the Silph Road subreddit have been wondering why no one has yet to hatch a Gen II starter from a 2 km egg, contrary to what Pokemon trainers were expecting.

Despite the alarming lack of Gen II starter Pokemon Cyndaquil, Chikorita and Totodile in 2 km eggs since the issue broke last month, however, we’ve heard nothing from Niantic as to whether the Gen II starter eggs are just delayed, or if these eggs weren’t actually released just yet.

But it looks like Daily Star found the missing Gen II starters in Niantic’s newest Pokemon GO Plus trailer.

As Pokemon GOHub points out, if you look closely starting at the 1:04 mark in the Pokemon GO Plus trailer video above, you’ll notice the following egg hatches:

Lapras (10KM, already known)

Larvitar (10KM, already known)

Aerodactyl (10KM, already known)

Eevee (5KM, already known)

Chikorita (2KM, new)

Cyndaquil (2KM, new)

Totodile (2KM, new)

As of now, Chikorita, Cyndaquil, and Totodile could only be acquired in Pokemon GO by capturing them in the wild. No proof has yet to surface that a Pokemon trainer has hatched one of these Gen II starter Pokemon from an egg in the game. From what it looks like, Niantic will only be adding these Gen II starter eggs in an upcoming update, whether to replace the current Gen I starter 2 km eggs, or add them in the roster.

Speculations about these Gen II starter Pokemon eggs say that they will be rolled out in an Easter event but Niantic has not given any hint as to whether an Easter event will indeed be held. But Niantic being Niantic, we know that they’ll be keeping their mouths shut about any update or event prior to the actual release date so we just have to stick around and wait for these Gen II starter Pokemon to finally make it to the 2 km eggs.

In the mean time, you can try your luck with the new shiny Pokemon up for grabs in Pokemon GO‘s current Water Festival event.

@MYSTIC7 caught this shiny Magikarp, and now all my friends are really jealous! Halfway to a Gyrados now! Love this event ???? pic.twitter.com/mBQZPf1SJo — Ollie Eamens (@oli22111) March 24, 2017

[Featured image by The Pokemon Company]