WWE News: Goldberg Responds Harshly to Criticism of His In-Ring Ability

The WWE Universe has been more critical of Goldberg since he became the WWE Universal Champion, but Goldberg finally has a response to the recent criticism of him and his in-ring ability. Many people have been overly critical and have jumped at the chance to put down Goldberg’s abilities as a performer. The common issue being that his matches are too short and he only uses two big moves, the Spear and the Jackhammer.

More recently, the WWE Universe has a bigger problem with his booking. At WWE Survivor Series, he beat Brock Lesnar in less than two minutes. WWE fans were shocked by that result, and the momentum carried him to WWE FastLane. However, they didn’t have the same reaction after Goldberg defeated Kevin Owens in 22 seconds to win the WWE Universal Champion. After that, WWE fans had enough of squash matches.

Heading into Wrestlemania 33, there is some concern about the WWE Universal Title match between Brock Lesnar and Goldberg. The WWE Universe has started to turn against the latter because of his lack of in-ring time, limited move set, and overly strong booking. The pressure is now on Goldberg to perform in what may be the last match of his WWE career. However, he has a specific attitude heading into Wrestlemania 33.

Goldberg was mostly away from wrestling and WWE for over twelve years. In that time, the entire industry changed. Competitive matches and in-ring ability are more important now to the WWE product than it ever has been. That isn’t Goldberg’s specialty, but he recently addressed that during a promo video for WWE.

“I use the criticism to fuel me. ‘Goldberg’s only got two moves.’ Well, I’ve only needed two moves. What am I going to do? Go out there and hit 50 moves and make it look like I’m everybody else?”

His response will bring out a lot of different opinions from the fans. Many people will argue that if Goldberg can’t hang with the current roster of WWE Superstars, he should not be wrestling. On paper, that explains why the fans are turning against Goldberg heading into Wrestlemania. At the same time, that explains why his run with WWE has been so successful. The WWE Universal Champion is different than everyone else.

Many fans within the WWE Universe are critical of part-timers or someone like Goldberg dominating with only two moves, but the overwhelming success he’s had over the past six months with WWE is proof that he can still be himself after all these years. The truth is that Goldberg has accomplished more with two moves than most wrestlers have with fifty. A lot of people are complaining about his push, but the WWE Universe are the one’s who asked for Goldberg to return to WWE. They should have known what they were asking for.

It’s being reported that Brock Lesnar will be going over Goldberg in Orlando next weekend. As Lesnar wins the WWE Universal Championship, Goldberg’s comeback with the company will be coming to an end. WWE officials are pleased with his run. There will be more opportunities for the two to continue to do business in the future. It remains to be seen if the WWE fans will want to see more of Goldberg after Wrestlemania.

The Orlando crowd will have a strong influence over how his run with WWE ends, but it’s ultimately up to Goldberg to determine how he wants to finish his wrestling career. He’s promised a “bloodfest” in Orlando, so he just needs to deliver one real performance. It’s the last one of his life; he has nothing to lose. The fans would appreciate the effort, and they’d forget about criticism to send Goldberg off properly once and for all.

