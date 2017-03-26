‘Code Black’ Season 3 Cancelled? Rob Lowe Series Misses CBS Early Renewal

Code Black Season 3 may not end up happening if the latest reports were to be believed. Rumors of the show’s cancellation circulated online when the ratings for the Season 2 finale suffered a major drop. Early this week, CBS renewed 16 shows, in addition to the previously ordered new season of The Big Bang Theory and NCIS, and Code Black is unfortunately not on the list.

According to Deadline, CBS gave early renewals to 16 shows, 11 returning and five freshman series, last Thursday. Code Black missed the early pick up, along with Elementary, Criminal Minds, 2 Broke Girls, and The Amazing Race, to name a few. It seems like bringing in Rob Lowe to the cast was not enough to save the show. The website reported that the Code Black Season 2 finale, “Fallen Angels,” saw an 18% decline from the previous episode, “The Devil’s Workshop.” Finale-to-finale, the last episode suffered a 25% drop in its key demographic, in comparison to the Season 1 finale, which aired on February 24, 2016.

TV Series Finale reported that Code Black Season 2 ranked at the bottom half of CBS’ 2016-2017 series. The second season had an average of 5.984 million viewers and scored 0.97 rating in the 18-49 demographic. For comparison, Code Black Season 1 reportedly had an average of 7.11 million viewers with a 1.27 rating in the 18-49 demo.

From giving the Code Black renewal a “could go either way” rating, TV Line changed its prediction to “a long shot” this year. Many were clearly upset with the thought of the series getting cancelled. They pointed out that CBS has been notorious for cancelling shows that are “different” and would rather stick to a tried formula. A few, however, agreed that after seeing Code Black Season 2’s ratings, a Season 3 renewal does not seem likely.

But a show’s ratings are not the only basis for its renewal or cancellation. Code Black may not have the biggest following, but Season 2 has had consistent numbers. CBS has also renewed series in the past, which many thought were about to get the axe.

In February, a fan named Monica Strom, started an online petition to get Code Black renewed for Season 3. Strom described Code Black as an “intense show” that keeps fans at the edge of their seats, wanting more. She also praised the cast and writers for live tweeting each episode and taking the time to interact with fans. Strom also pointed out that hashtags #CodeBlack and #RenewCodeBlack were always trending during episodes, proving that the series has a huge fan base.

“Although Code Black has yet to be renewed for a third season by CBS, fans remain hopeful that the season 2 finale will not be the last time we see the doctors of Angels Memorial Hospital. Fans definitely want more so please give us season 3 CBS!!”

To date, the online petition has 899 signatures, surpassing Strom’s goal of gathering 500 signatures. Several fans over at Twitter were also asking CBS to give Code Black another chance, saying that there is definitely more to the story that needs to be told in Season 3. They were also hoping that the producers would bring in more big stars next season to help up the ratings.

In an interview with Fansided, Code Black executive producer Michael Seitzman revealed that he’s not the type to worry about the ratings game. Rather than focusing solely on the numbers episode by episode, Seitzman explained that he put more value on audience retention.

“I want to know that we’re telling stories each week that hold your attention, that make you breathless and that ultimately are emotionally involving. If that’s working on the audience I’m satisfied,” he explained.

