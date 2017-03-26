WWE News: John Cena’s Opponent For ‘Wrestlemania 34’ Has Been Revealed

Before John Cena teams with Nikki Bella to face The Miz and Maryse at Wrestlemania 33, there are reports already claiming who he will be facing on the grandest stage of them all next year at Wrestlemania 34. The upcoming match with Nikki Bella was not always the plans of Cena in Orlando. Originally, the long-awaited match with The Undertaker was on the table before WWE officials canceled it for the mixed tag team match.

There were also rumors about John Cena taking on Samoa Joe on the grandest stage of them all. The WWE Universe was excited about that possibility, too, before WWE sent Joe to Raw instead of SmackDown. The match with Nikki Bella, The Miz, and Maryse may seem like a disappointment to many next to those dream matches. But, the mixed tag match will provide WWE fans with a different kind of Wrestlemania moment.

Over the course of the build to the match, Miz and Maryse have been playing up the fact that John Cena will “never” propose to Nikki Bella. WWE could be setting up for a marriage proposal on the grandest stage of them all. It would go down in WWE history as one of the most romantic moments between two top stars.

The rumor heading into Wrestlemania 33 is Nikki Bella will be retiring and leaving WWE after the event, so WWE is excited about giving her the fairytale ending many fans have been waiting to see for years. Any fan of Total Divas or Total Bellas will appreciate the moment, but many WWE fans will also enjoy seeing Cena do something so radically different on the grandest stage of them all instead of just winning another title.

In addition to everything that happens during the event, Cena will be inducting Kurt Angle into the WWE Hall of Fame. John Cena will have a great Wrestlemania this year in Orlando from top to bottom, which is going to be hard to top next year in New Orleans. His commitments to Hollywood will take him away from WWE programming for the lion’s share of the year, but he’ll be busy when he’s featured on WWE television.

First and foremost, John Cena will be looking to capture the WWE Universal or WWE Championship when he returns from his first hiatus after Wrestlemania. There is speculation about WWE trading John Cena to Raw whenever the next WWE Draft takes place. On paper, WWE fans are not expecting his return until the summer. No matter what, he’ll be a part of Wrestlemania 34, and his opponent has already been revealed.

Yesterday, it was reported that WWE officials had chosen The Undertaker’s opponent for Wrestlemania 34 in New Orleans. There is a lot of speculation about his retirement coming after the bout with Roman Reigns this year in Orlando. However, if The Undertaker’s health is good enough to wrestle another match and The Deadman agrees to the match, the WWE Universe will finally get to see Cena vs Undertaker in New Orleans.

The match was supposed to happen at Wrestlemania 32 in Dallas, but John Cena missed the event because of a shoulder injury. WWE officials just decided on Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker instead this year. It’s too early to confirm Cena vs. Undertaker for Wrestlemania 34, but that could be the absolute last chance for WWE to happen on the grandest stage of them all. The Undertaker’s health is the only threat to the match.

The WWE Universe has wanted to see John Cena vs. The Undertaker for years. Most people would hate to see the match never come to fruition, especially considering it may be the final match of both men’s WWE careers. A lot will happen over the next year, but WWE officials may finally give WWE fans what they want.

[Featured Image by WWE]