Trump, Ivanka, And Jared Dine At Trump International Hotel On March 25 [Photos]

Exactly one month ago, on February 25, President Trump and Ivanka and others had dinner at Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., as reported by the Inquisitr. On Saturday, March 25, Mr. Trump, Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner returned to the Trump International Hotel for dinner. As seen in the above photo, President Trump’s motorcade headed down Pennsylvania Avenue for dinner en route to the Trump International Hotel. The below photos show folks who captured Mr. Trump and Ivanka and Jared in photos posted to social media from the Trump International Hotel location.

As seen in the above photo from the Instagram account of Tina Guidicipietro, posted on Saturday night at 9:40 p.m. ET, Tina reported that President Trump entered Trump International Hotel to a round of applause. Tina called seeing the president and Ivanka “so exciting,” according to the hashtags she used with the post. She also termed seeing the Trump’s the “cherry on the cake” to her weekend, with Mr. Trump apparently only five tables away from her as someone dined on BLT steak.

Am told President Trump has ordered a well-done steak; no special ketchup, but the staff will provide him with a new bottle. — Ben Goodman (@BenGoodman) March 26, 2017

In the below photo from the Twitter account of Ben Goodman, Goodman reported that he said hello to President Trump. Ben also noted that Mr. Trump ordered his steak well done, and wrote about President Trump not needing “special ketchup.”

Goodman also posted the below photo to his Instagram account, showing President Trump with his fist held high in the air. The photo was tagged with the Instagram location of the Trump International Hotel in D.C.

Nightcap with @realdonaldtrump (????: @reh1992) A post shared by Ben Goodman (@bengoodman) on Mar 25, 2017 at 6:26pm PDT

Goodman also posted a photo of Mr. Trump with Ivanka in the Trump International Hotel, as seen below.

Good evening, Mr. President A post shared by Ben Goodman (@bengoodman) on Mar 25, 2017 at 6:13pm PDT

The Instagram photo seen below by Stephen “Doc” Hunsley bemoaned the fact that Stephen missed seeing Mr. Trump and Ivanka, who was in the car 40 feet away.

President Trump having dinner w his daughter at Trump Intl Hotel. Just missed seeing him – he was in his car 40 ft away. A post shared by Stephen "Doc" Hunsley (@dochunsley) on Mar 25, 2017 at 6:52pm PDT

On Twitter, the Trump International Hotel in D.C. location does not currently show any photos of hotel guests or dinners who have snapped random photos of Mr. Trump and Ivanka at the hotel having dinner, but not every Twitter user avails themselves of using the location option.

On Facebook, the Trump International Hotel Washington, D.C. location doesn’t yet show any recent photos of Mr. Trump and Ivanka and Jared having dinner, even if Facebook users like Keith Elkins have posted an interesting video at Trump International Hotel Washington, D.C.., around Washington, perhaps not realizing how close he may have been to President Trump having dinner nearby that night.

“If you were enjoying a cocktail in the lobby bar of the Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC – this is what your view would look like. Not bad for a renovated post office.”

Meanwhile, some reactions to Mr. Trump’s dinner plans can be read via the social media comments below.

Trump's dining spot: Trump International Hotel DC, a very short motorcade ride from White House. pic.twitter.com/zww3tfm74v — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) March 26, 2017

Philip Bump‏: “After a day of meetings (probably golf) at Trump International, Trump is off to Trump hotel for dinner.” huyLan Phan‏: “Pres Trump arrived at Trump international hotel for dinner. It’s unclear who he will dine/met with this morning at Trump National Golf Club.” Graham, Stanley: “Trump dines at Trump International hotel after spending another day at a golf course.” Zeke Miller‏: “Pool: Motorcade arrived at the Trump international hotel at 9:06 pm where the president is going to have dinner.” Few Random Things: “A few days ago GSA said Trump is not in violation of lease regarding Trump International Hotel, which baffled some. Now he’s dining there.” Adrian Carrasquillo: “The press pool has arrived at the Trump International Hotel where the president is going to have dinner.” Steve Kopack‏: “Per the pool: Trump is dining tonight at the Trump International Hotel in DC. Unclear who he is dining with.” Gary Grumbach: “Dinner tonight for President Trump and family is at the Trump International Hotel, his second visit today to a property bearing his name.” Steve Herman: “POTUS this evening left @ WhiteHouse to go to Trump International Hotel.”

