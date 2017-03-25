Gwen Stefani Pregnant At 47? Blake Shelton’s Love Reportedly Expecting A Girl

Gwen Stefani has been mired in rumors ever since she hooked up Blake Shelton. With their relationship over a year old, Stefani is now fighting reports of a wedding and a new pregnancy. Is she really getting ready to have her first child with the country star?

An inside source told OK Magazine that Stefani wants to have a baby in the near future. The insider claims that Shelton and Stefani will make the stunning announcement on The Voice and that they are expecting a girl.

According to The Hollywood Gossip, Stefani plans to have the child before she ties the knot with Shelton.

“They’re trying to have a baby first,” the insider declared. “That’s their main focus right now. [Gwen’s] determined to have another baby and carry it herself, even though Blake has said it doesn’t matter if they adopt or get a surrogate.”

The source added that Stefani tried to get pregnant through in vitro fertilization but it didn’t work. When IVF failed, the No Doubt alum returned to the old-fashioned way. Stefani is 47-years-old and it won’t be long before she’s out of her child-bearing years. Of course, Stefani wouldn’t be the first celebrity to have a baby as an older woman. Janet Jackson gave birth when she was 50 years old, though it is not a common occurrence.

“Physically and emotionally, it was just a lot for her,” the insider stated of Stefani’s IVF treatments. “So, she’s trying to get pregnant naturally for the time being.”

Stefani and Shelton have not shared their future plans with the public. While time will tell if Stefani is truly pregnant, Life & Style reports that Gwen Stefani recently showed off her new baby bump. The singer posed for a photo with Ellen DeGeneres at the Kids’ Choice Awards and fans were quick to point out what looked like a potential baby bump.

“Definitely looks like a baby bump,” one fan wrote of Stefani’s stomach bulge.

Stefani is the mother of three boys — Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo — all of whom she shares with ex-husband and Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale. Shelton has been married several times throughout the years but does not have any children of his own. The country singer started dating Stefani in the fall of 2015 after an emotional divorce from Miranda Lambert.

The two have been dating for a little over a year now and their romance is still hotter than ever. Nobody knows if the couple plans on having a baby or exchanging vows first, but things couldn’t be better in their relationship.

Stefani and Shelton are currently competing against each other on The Voice. The new season marks Stefani’s highly anticipated return to the show and she hasn’t held back in the flirting department. In fact, fans watched Shelton and Stefani flirt almost nonstop during the season premiere of The Voice. At one point, Stefani sat in Shelton’s lap and told him she thinks he’s “cute.”

Of course, just because they are willing to flirt on national television doesn’t mean they are ready to have babies together. Considering how they are both coming off their respective divorces, they might be a little hesitant to start a major commitment. Whatever the truth, it will only be a matter of time before we know for sure if Stefani is pregnant, especially when the show goes to the round of live performances.

In the meantime, fans can expect more flirting between Shelton and Stefani as they compete to win it all on The Voice.

New episodes of The Voice air Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.

