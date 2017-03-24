Jenelle Evans Still Chasing Bad Boys? How Barbara May Use David Against Her

Jenelle Evans doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to picking boyfriends. Almost all of the ones who have filmed Teen Mom 2 with her have had criminal records or have gained one while dating her. Every time she introduces a new boyfriend, Jenelle makes the argument that they are happy with her and they are the best thing that’s happened to her. Within months, she’s slamming them on social media and one of them is often arrested. David Eason is one of the only guys, who she has not argued with. In fact, it appears to be the best relationship for her to date.

According to a new Radar Online report, Jenelle Evans might have picked a great guy in David Eason, but she hasn’t been able to escape the bad boys. David’s own brother was recently arrested, and it sounds like she will have to deal with the crime even though David isn’t the one who is breaking the law.

We made something so beautiful. ???? @easondavid88 #ErinDietrichPhotography A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Feb 8, 2017 at 8:01am PST

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has revealed that James Miller Eason II was arrested just this week for one count of attempting to break into or enter a building, two counts of breaking or entering a motor vehicle, three counts of first-degree burglary, and one count of breaking and entering, according to Radar Online.

Apparently, he stole a 55-inch television from one of the homes he broke into, and two beers and a pair of sunglasses from a second home. He also stole an iPad for a car that he managed to get access to. If David wants to see his brother, he can visit him at the Brunswick County Detention center, where he is currently being held on a $250,000 bond.

Even though David’s brother has been arrested, Jenelle Evans might not deal with the outcome. Apparently, Jenelle doesn’t talk to James, and she probably doesn’t have a relationship with him. And it is possible that Eason has also kept his distance from his brother after he became a father for the second time. These days, he’s taking care of his daughter Ensley, who arrived in January.

And she has arrived. ???????? A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Jan 24, 2017 at 9:10am PST

“It’s hard enough. We all have a relationship with him, but Jenelle doesn’t hang out with him,” David’s sister April revealed about their troublesome brother, according to Radar Online, a few months ago.

However, Jenelle Evans doesn’t have to look far to find a criminal record. David himself has also been in trouble before he met Evans. He was sentenced to 60 days in prison back in October while Jenelle Evans was pregnant because he violated a domestic violence protective order that was filed against him by his ex-girlfriend before he met Jenelle. He was arrested in March of last year when he hugged his son at the grocery store when he ran into him, which was against the order of protection. He has appealed the sentencing, so it is possible he doesn’t have to go to jail.

Of course, Jenelle Evans also revealed that David has children of his own that he can’t always see. He is the father of Maryssa from a previous relationship, and now he has Ensley with Evans. They are planning on getting married and just moved into a house together. However, he does have a sketchy past when it comes to women, and he was accused of threatening a female, but he was found not guilty. And it sounds like Jenelle Evans trusts him, as she has one child with him.

But that doesn’t change the fact that her mother could use this against her in court. It sounds like Barbara wants to use whatever she can against her daughter, so she can continue having custody over Jace.

What do you think of Jenelle Evans’ marrying into a family of troublemakers? Do you think his brother could influence David, or do you think his life with Jenelle will keep him out of trouble?

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]