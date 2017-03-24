Iggy Azalea Flaunts Her Curves Amid Plastic Surgery Claims

Iggy Azalea is making her big return to music. That includes posting some racy photos on social media. On March 17, she posted several photos from her cover art for her new single “Mo Bounce.”

The new photos show the Australian rapper wearing a flame print bikini, reports Idolator. Azalea is seen squatting in her heels and bikini that leaves little to the imagination. The background shows her bikini worn from the front along with her reflection from behind.

Catch me this morning on @Beats1Official with @ZaneLowe at 9:30AM LA/12:30PM NY/4:30PM UK. apple.co/Beats1Times A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on Mar 23, 2017 at 8:06am PDT

Iggy previously teased her new song with a series of scantily-clad photos, reports Maxim. For her new album, Digital Distortion, she plans to leave little to the imagination. She teased her fans with the photos and apologized for delaying her sophomore release.

“I hope my fans understand my life has been filled with so many personal changes,” she recently said. “I felt it was important I made some creative changes too – I needed my album to reflect where my head’s at in 2017.”

A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on Feb 13, 2017 at 6:23pm PST

“I really appreciate the patience & I’m so excited for all the new music, new visuals, album pre-order dates etc. I’ll be releasing throughout the month of March,” Azalea continued.

The photos appear to be from the upcoming video for her single “Mo Bounce.” In the photos, Azalea is seen rocking a white cut-out bodysuit with the word “Supreme” displayed across her chest. The bodysuit shows off her abs, hips, and underboob.

#MoBounce A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on Mar 6, 2017 at 1:02pm PST

There are also some safe-for-work photos that show the blonde beauty with more clothes on.

#MoBounce A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on Mar 6, 2017 at 1:02pm PST

#MoBounce A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on Mar 6, 2017 at 1:03pm PST

“I know its [sic] been a long time wait for my album – SORRY!” Iggy wrote on Twitter. “I hope my fans understand my life has been filled with so many personal changes.”

Iggy has been through a lot in the past year. She broke off her engagement with NBA star Nick Young citing cheating trust issues, according to The Corner News. These trust issues found her catching Nick bringing another camera into their home on their security camera. She called off things when he reportedly got another woman pregnant while they were engaged to be married.

Y'all got the wrong guy #NewBooAlert A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on Jan 23, 2017 at 10:49pm PST

Her album was set for release in July 2016 but was delayed after she broke off her engagement. Azalea moved on with rapper French Montana. They were spotted kissing on a private luxury yacht in Mexico. Then, she was spotted in Mexico with producer LJay Currie last month. Azalea has been spending most of her time twerking and equestrian riding, as seen on her social media accounts.

In addition, Iggy has become sort of a joke in the music industry. It looks like she’s been changing her looks and her curves for the sake of her new album. Back in November, she took to Instagram to wish plastic surgeon Ashkan Ghavami, MD, a happy birthday. She also revealed that he’s the man she “owes her fabulous nose and breasts to.”

The reason why the “Fancy” rapper wanted her breasts done was because they used to be too small. As for her nose, her plastic surgeon told People that it had “a really weird shape to it.”

This isn’t the first time Azalea has talked about going under the knife. She explained the reason why she’s so open about her procedures.

#LastNightLook A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on Nov 21, 2016 at 12:07am PST

“I think, in 2016, people should be more accepting of the fact that both famous and non-famous women are having cosmetic procedures,” she told Elle Canada in April. “That’s just the reality. And I think more people need to admit that s*** so it doesn’t have to be so taboo – because we’re all doing it anyway.”

What are your thoughts on Iggy Azalea’s new look and photos for her upcoming album? Sound off below in the comments section.

[Featured image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Karma International]