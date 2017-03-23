Get Selena Gomez’s Mental Health, Fitness, And Wellness Plan

Selena Gomez is opening up about her fitness regime. This comes after the songstress opened up about her mental health in her first ever cover story with U.S. Vogue. She sat down with the publication yet again for a special segment called 73 Questions.

The 24-year-old said she likes to have an overall healthy lifestyle. Gomez loves to do Pilates to stay fit. Now and then, she will indulge in Twizzlers and chocolate cake, which is her candy and dessert of choice, according to the magazine.

This interview comes shortly after the pop star was candid about her Instagram break, rehab stay, and mental health struggles. Selena ditched her phone and entered into a Tennessee-based program with other young women that included individual therapy, group therapy, and equine therapy.

“You have no idea how incredible it felt just to be with six girls, real people who couldn’t give two s***s about who I was, who were fighting for their lives. It was one of the hardest things I’ve done, but it was the best thing I’ve done.”

Gomez stayed in rehab for 90 days. Now, she lives in an Airbnb in the Valley and doesn’t party much. All she does go out for is long car drives with her girlfriends and friends from church. She also sees a therapist five times a week and continues with her Dialectical Behavior Therapy, a technique similar to Cognitive Behavioral Therapy that’s used to treat borderline personality disorder.

“DBT has completely changed my life,” Selena said. “I wish more people would talk about therapy. We’re girls, we’re taught to be almost too resilient, to be strong and sexy and cool and laid-back, the girl who’s down. We also need to feel allowed to feel apart.”

She hardly posts on Instagram, as well. She told Vogue she removed the app from her phone and didn’t have access to her account. Gomez noticed that she was becoming addicted to the social media and realized how negative it was making her feel.

“As soon as I became the most followed person on Instagram, I sort of freaked out,” Gomez said. “It had become so consuming to me. It’s what I woke up to and went to sleep to. I was an addict, and it felt like I was seeing things I didn’t want to see, like it was putting things in my head that I didn’t want to care about. I always end up feeling like s*** when I look at Instagram. Which is why I’m kind of under the radar, ghosting a bit.”

Selena takes regular digital detoxes. She ditched her phone for several weeks when she went on a vacation with her girlfriends to Turks and Caicos. In an interview with The New York Times, she revealed that she removes Instagram from her phone often whenever she comes across comments from online trolls.

“You can’t avoid it sometimes. I delete the app from my phone at least once a week. You fix on the [negative] ones. They’re not like, ‘You’re ugly.’ It’s like they want to cut your soul. Imagine all the insecurities that you already feel about yourself and having someone write a paragraph pointing out every little thing – even if it’s just physical.”

Now onto Gomez’s wellness routine. She loves to do cycling one day and “every form of yoga” the next. She often works out with her trainer, Amy Rosoff Davis, according to Well + Good. After experiencing stress or a long day at work, she suggests using a foam roller and some yoga sequences.

The “Good For You” singer revealed one of her workout routines that’s a little on the strange side. In an interview with Elle, she admitted she feels “healthy” and “good” while on the road when she uses a “sweat bed.”

“I have a sweat bed, which looks like a burrito that I wrap myself up in, and I sweat for about 45 minutes,” she said. “Just little things to keep me healthy and keep me focused.”

She likes to hang out in it when she’s not up to working with her personal trainer. Gomez will hang out in the Shape Bed at home, which sweats out the toxins. It’s kind of like a sauna, but it makes your heart race.

“It’s amazing. You feel so good,” Gomez explained. “I know it sounds gross, but you just sit in your sweat for an hour and don’t immediately shower because there’s natural collagen in your toxins that actually makes your skin feel softer before you wash it all off. It feels incredible. I definitely suggest it.”

