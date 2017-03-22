Watch A Sneak Peek At The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season Five Reunion [Video]

The fifth season of Vanderpump Rules is set to go out with a bang.

According to a new sneak peek, the Vanderpump Rules Season 5 reunion special, which was filmed last month in Los Angeles, will air in three parts beginning April 3 on Bravo TV.

Following next week’s Season 5 finale, an episode dedicated to the highly anticipated wedding of Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz, the cast of the hit series, including Jax Taylor, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Scheana Marie, Lisa Vanderpump, and James Kennedy, will be seen reuniting to rehash the issues of the season.

On March 22, E! News shared the first look at the upcoming special and confirmed guest appearances by Scheana Marie’s estranged husband, Mike Shay, and Lala Kent, who announced she had quit the series midway through filming on Vanderpump Rules Season 5 at the end of last year.

In the Vanderpump Rules sneak peek, Scheana Marie is seen telling her co-stars that she caught her husband texting another woman during their marriage. She also says that Shay’s appearance would likely be “more uncomfortable” for him than for her.

“I’m in a room of support and friends,” she explains.

Meanwhile, Shay appears to be caught off-guard by Scheana Marie’s accusation.

“I can’t even look at you right now,” he harshly tells her.

In addition to the drama between Scheana Marie and Mike Shay, Lala Kent is seen facing off with Stassi Schroeder, who accused her of dating a married man during filming on Vanderpump Rules Season 5 and later shared a tweet with the first name of her rumored boyfriend, Randall Emmett.

“Because of everything you’ve heard and made up in your head, you really f**ked with my life a lot,” Kent tells a shocked Schroeder. “So stop!”

Kent confirmed she would not be returning to Vanderpump Rules in December of last year.

“I’m excited for people to watch me exit because it’s just going to show a new side of my life and I think it will get to show people who I really am,” Kent told TooFab at the time. “I watch the show sometimes and I’m like that’s not me. I want people to see who I actually hang out with, my day-to-day life. And I never got to show that. I’m excited for people to watch me leave Vanderpump Rules to be quite honest.”

As fans may recall, Kent joined Vanderpump Rules during the series’ fourth season after being hired as a hostess at SUR Restaurant.

“I made it halfway through the season and just decided that I want no part of the people anymore,” she revealed. “I feel like they don’t deserve to be in my world in any way shape or form. So I dismissed myself.”

After facing drama with her estranged husband, Scheana Marie is seen battling it out with her female co-stars, Schroeder, Doute and Maloney, after Madix accuses Schroeder of manipulating several members of the cast.

As for Jax Taylor, not a whole lot is seen of him during the preview of the Vanderpump Rules reunion, but fans are sure to see plenty of him and girlfriend Brittany Cartwright. As fans may have heard, the couple is rumored to have landed their own spinoff series, which is expected to air on Bravo TV sometime this summer.

To see more of the cast and their host, Andy Cohen, tune into Vanderpump Rules Season 5 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV and check out the sneak peek below.

