Miley Cyrus On ‘The Voice:’ Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Gwen Stefani To Quit?

The Voice has become known for featuring the banter between bromance buddies Blake Shelton and Adam Levine, while other celebrities swivel in (and out) of those over-sized coach chairs. Last season (the show’s 11th cycle), Miley Cyrus co-starred with Blake and Adam, while this season (the 12th for The Voice), Shelton’s girlfriend Gwen Stefani replaced Cyrus. But when it comes to the next cycle of The Voice, although it’s known that Miley will return, the rest of the coach line-up remains a mystery. Will Levine, Shelton, and Stefani hold onto their coach chairs for season 13, or will they exit?

Miley and Adam have an alleged history of feuding on The Voice. Last year, Cyrus and Levine reportedly butted heads on The Voice, bickering even before the show began filming, a production insider told Radar Online.

It allegedly used to be Gwen Stefani and Christina Aguilera who were at war, but when it comes to The Voice, the source revealed that seasoned veteran Adam and new kid on the block Miley began battling almost immediately.

“Adam and Miley were non-stop bickering during their last taping together.”

In addition, Levine had a habit of taking apart Cyrus’ comments, added the insider, who also stated that executives on The Voice were “second-guessing” having Miley fill a coach chair.

“He nitpicks almost every single thing she says,” said the source. “Executives are now second-guessing their decision to bring Miley Cyrus on full time because she cannot get along with Adam to save her life!”

Moreover, Levine reportedly felt Cyrus was too loud on the set of the show, according to the insider.

“Adam seems to find Miley to be extremely loud-mouthed and absolutely annoying!”

Despite those allegations, Cyrus is set to return for season 13 of The Voice. The “Wrecking Ball” singer is already missing being on the show, since she’s taking off this season and has been temporarily replaced by Gwen Stefani, reported Hollywood Life.

Miley earned attention when she debuted as a coach for season 11 of The Voice, and she’s reportedly looking forward to her return for season 13. An insider told the media outlet that Cyrus is eager to win this time around.

“Miley had such a great time doing The Voice and is really looking forward to doing it again,” said the source.

“[Miley Cyrus] really is determined to win it next time and she can’t wait to return and make that happen.”

But as which celebrities Cyrus will face when season 13 debuts, it’s not known. Both Adam Levine and Blake Shelton have already dished on possible replacements when and if they leave The Voice.

Levine described it as “inevitable” that his time on The Voice as a coach will come to an end, noted the Cheat Sheet. But Adam also isn’t surrendering that coach chair without careful consideration of his replacement, he admitted.

“Inevitably, when that day [when I quit] comes — unless I’m on the show until it’s done, who knows? — I would entrust my position with very few people.”

In addition, the media outlet cited sources behind the scenes who have hinted that Levine has not been happy on The Voice since season 11, when Cyrus was a coach. Those rumors have led to speculation that when the “Wrecking Ball” singer returns, Adam will walk out the exit door.

As for his bromance buddy Blake Shelton and the country crooner’s gal pal Gwen Stefani, they allegedly may exit the show as well, according to one of the insiders. Although Shelton may not be as upset with the “Wrecking Ball” singer as Levine, he still reportedly is considering quitting at the same time as his pal.

And if and when Blake exits, Gwen will go with him, according to that source.

“Both Adam and Blake feel that they have run their course as judges and are highly considering both exiting at the same time, along with Gwen.”

Moreover, Shelton reportedly has another reason to leave The Voice, revealed one of the insiders. Blake allegedly desires to focus more on his music, and exiting the show would give Shelton that free time he reportedly craves for creating new songs.

