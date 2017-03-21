Pitbull, Enrique Iglesias Announce Summer Tour

Fans of rapper Pitbull and Latin singer Enrique Iglesias can rejoice! The two powerhouse performers have announced plans for a joint 16-date U.S. and Canada summer tour and have also announced the stops to be included.

It’s the duo’s second tour together, and the timing couldn’t be better. Pitbull just released his 10th studio album Climate Change and Iglesias is gearing up for new music of his own. Fans can expect this new material from both artists on display at the stadium concerts expected to kick off June 3 in Chicago, Illinois.

Following their debut show, they travel to the West Coast to follow up with visits to Denver, Sacramento, San Jose, and Los Angeles. The majority of their dates stay in the southernmost parts of the U.S. like Phoenix, Dallas, San Antonio, Houston, Tampa, Miami, and Atlanta. Afterwards, they spread the love and go up north for stops in Detroit and New York City before crossing the border and finishing off in Canada with their final two shows scheduled for July 5 and 6 in Montreal and Toronto, respectively.

Presale tickets for the #PitbullEnriqueTour will be available at at 10 AM. Click https://t.co/wEsMEkIk53 and use the code "climate" pic.twitter.com/Z0cjaLhZOv — Pitbull (@pitbull) March 21, 2017

Presale tickets went on sale early this morning, with many of the dates selling quickly in the first few hours.

Following the duo’s joint cross-country tour, Pitbull goes solo to continue his residency show at the Axis at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, slated to begin its next leg on July 21 (only 2 weeks after the conclusion of the summer tour with Iglesias). He is just the latest in a series of top artists opting for a residency show, joining the likes of Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez and even the Backstreet Boys.

The reviews for the rapper’s latest studio album are in and they have been good so far. If fans are expecting a change in style or direction for the Miami-born star, they won’t find it here. The album contains more of the same dance-beat summer fun we’ve come to expect from him. It’s no surprise that the album was released on St. Patrick’s Day, a day known for its drink-filled festivities. As the lyrical content of the album suggests, St. Paddy’s was the perfect date to release it.

Entertainment Weekly notes that the two songs from the album worth special mentioning are “We Are Strong” (which samples Pat Benatar’s “Love is a Battlefield”) and “Sexy Body,” the latter of which features vocals from the rapper’s go-to duet partner Jennifer Lopez. This track will be the eighth time the pair has collaborated.

The album was noted for having a few reggae-infused tracks in the mix, most noticeably the song “Options” featuring Ziggy Marley. The dancehall-style song has been well received.

As Billboard reports, the tour dates are as follows:

June 3 — Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena

June 6 — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

June 8 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

June 9 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

June 10 — Los Angeles @ STAPLES Center

June 14 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

June 16 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

June 17 — San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

June 18 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

June 22 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

June 23 — Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

June 25 — Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Center

June 28 — Detroit, MI @ The Palace of Auburn Hills

June 30 — New York City @ Madison Square Garden

July 5 — Montreal, QC, Canada @ Bell Centre

July 6 — Toronto, ON, Canada @ Air Canada Centre

Get presale tickets for the tour here. The public tickets go on sale March 24 at 12 p.m. CDT.

Are you going to be running to the front of the line when the pair of hit-makers touch down in a city near you? Sound off in the comment section below!

[Featured Image by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images]