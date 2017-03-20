Sandra Oh Returns To ABC, But Not To ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ As Dr. Cristina Yang

This month, Sandra Oh returned to series television on ABC, but not in her role as Dr. Cristina Yang on Grey’s Anatomy. Instead, Sandra Oh will be a regular on the series, American Crime, which is in its third season, which premiered last week. But for all of those Grey’s Anatomy fans who are still hoping for a Meredith Grey-Cristina Yang reunion, Sandra Oh continues to say that it is a possibility, and that the “door is still open” with Grey’s creator, Shonda Rhimes.

But between her gigs on series television, Sandra Oh returned to her first love, movies, and even had the opportunity to voice a character in an animated film, says the Inquisitr. Sandra Oh, who was born in Canada, lent her voice last year to a movie called Snowtime!, which was set in Quebec. The movie, which is based on a live action film called La guerre des Tuques, is about a girl named Frankie (voiced by Sandra Oh), also called “Four Eyes, for wearing glasses, who builds a snow fort for protection before an epic snowball fight over a school break.

Press 4 #catfightmovie today! Catfight comes out in theaters, VOD and on @itunes tomorrow 3/3! A post shared by Sandra Oh (@iamsandraohinsta) on Mar 2, 2017 at 7:15pm PST

But nevertheless, Sandra Oh returned to the small screen last Sunday for season three of American Crime, according to Entertainment Weekly. This season of American Crime takes place in Alamance County, North Carolina, and Sandra Oh plays Abby Tanaka, a woman who runs a shelter in town. But like Dr. Cristina Yang on Grey’s Anatomy, Sandra Oh is playing a character with some serious teeth, amidst the serious topic of forced labor and sex trafficking. American Crime can be seen at 10 p.m. on Sunday nights.

In the first episode of American Crime, Sandra Oh tells Kimara Walters (played by series regular Regina King) that she has no room at the shelter for an underage runaway.

“I don’t have anything,” she tells Kimara Walters, a social worker played by series regular (and Emmy winner for both previous seasons) Regina King, who’s trying to convince her to help an underage runaway. Seeing Kimara’s dismayed reaction, Abby tries to offer an alternative. “Bring him back in the morning, and I’ll see what we have,” she says. “I mean, we’ll try to get him in.”

Let us Be the Change Together A post shared by Sandra Oh (@iamsandraohinsta) on Jan 21, 2017 at 6:00pm PST

And another topic being addressed on American Crime this season is immigration, according to the Telegram, and it is a topic that Sandra Oh feels strongly about, especially in reference to the Muslim travel ban, put in place by Donald Trump. American Crime has covered such topics as racism, homophobia, culture and class warfare, and now, they are taking on the immigration crisis.

And casting Sandra Oh was a good fit, as Oh has protested, and posted her thoughts on the travel ban on Twitter.

“More than ever we need these stories to spread light over the darkness of policies than ban our Muslim brothers and sisters from our shores.”

The creator of American Story, John Ridley, says that when he wrote the script for this season, he had no idea it would be so timely.

“As someone who tells stories, you want to feel there is a sense of urgency in what you’re saying. But it brings me no joy. I don’t feel, in being so close to reality, that we’re presenting it in a space where people are necessarily prepared for thoughtful conversation.”

Preparing before @window_horses premiere @tiff_net A post shared by Sandra Oh (@iamsandraohinsta) on Sep 11, 2016 at 10:12am PDT

Are you still hoping that Sandra Oh returns to Grey’s Anatomy at some point? Are you watching Sandra Oh on American Crime?

