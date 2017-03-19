Instagram Meme King Tank Sinatra Has A New Book Coming Out And You Need It

Have you ever wondered who is behind a lot of the most popular memes on the internet? There’s a pretty good chance you or someone you know has shared memes made by meme king Tank Sinatra and didn’t even know it. The Instagram meme king has a new book coming out on March 20 called “Happy Is The New Rich,” a book where George Resch, who is better known by his Instagram handle Tank Sinatra, teaches people to laugh at their own pain.

The next person who touches her is going to explode into a million pieces from the electric shock A post shared by Tank.Sinatra (@tank.sinatra) on Mar 19, 2017 at 11:46am PDT

Tank didn’t start out in the entertainment industry by making memes. He has long been involved in the music scene and even worked in the A&R department of Island/Def Jam back when Jay Z was the president. After leaving the record company, Tank Sinatra tried his hand at stand-up comedy but it just wasn’t his calling. It wasn’t until 2015 that the current Instagram meme star would really make a name for himself and become the most shared and also the most plagiarized person on the internet. He seems equally proud of both titles.

It turns out that the well known Instagram meme king found his true passion is writing funny and relatable memes that he would share on Instagram. Those familiar with his work will understand why it didn’t take any time at all for Tank Sinatra’s memes to get shared quite a bit, often receiving attention from celebrities and other huge social media presences.

lol okay tell that to my mom (@billfrmaccounting x @treyw115) A post shared by Tank.Sinatra (@tank.sinatra) on Mar 19, 2017 at 8:14am PDT

As Tank’s memes became more popular, he started getting more media and celebrity attention as well. The most popular meme creator in the world has been featured on Nightline. He also has been mentioned by Buzzfeed, a website known for sharing some of the funniest memes and other viral content. Last Year, Harper’s Bazaar named Tank Sinatra as one of the top 10 Instagram accounts to follow in 2016.

Tank Sinatra also started receiving attention from celebrities and is even followed by several high profile celebrities. When he started receiving messages from some of those famous names, it became clear that he made it and is a success on the internet with notable fans such as Dwayne Johnson, David Spade, Tony Hawk, Rob Dyrdek and even more. He is literally followed by too many celebrities to name and Tank even impressed Mario Lopez so much that he wrote a testimonial for him in his new book. There is no doubt that George Resch, better known as Tank Sinatra, is a rising star. It’s also worth noting that his nod to Frank Sinatra has been appreciated by many.

But if you don't pay ur cell phone bill they can't call you to collect ???? A post shared by Tank.Sinatra (@tank.sinatra) on Mar 17, 2017 at 2:37pm PDT

Tank Sinatra’s new book “Happy Is The New Rich” was described in a recent press release as “a collection of transformational thoughts he wrote over the course of ten years. The book is a serious compilation, with a humorous twist, of his past struggles and how he changed his thought processes to overcome them. This two-hundred-page book showcases Tank’s other talent which is reaching people to encourage and motivate them, and exemplifies his credo, ‘happy is the new rich.'”

To further prove his happiness, Tank will be releasing the book tomorrow, March 20 to go along with the little-known International Day of Happiness. ” Those who want to purchase their own copy of “Happy Is The New Rich” can head over to Amazon for their own copy.

Congratulations A post shared by Tank.Sinatra (@tank.sinatra) on Mar 16, 2017 at 6:27pm PDT

Meanwhile, be sure to check out some of Tank Sinatra’s work on Instagram. There will probably be quite a few memes on his social media page that you’ve seen circulating on the internet. However, there are probably quite a few more that you haven’t seen yet that are worth a look or two and maybe even a share.

[Featured Image used with permission from Domenick Nati/Nati Celebrity Services]