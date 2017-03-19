‘Cash Me Outside’ Danielle Bregoli’s Money Allegedly Fuels Parents’ Custody War

The internet sensation “Cash Me Outside” Danielle Bregoli’s rapid rise to fame and more importantly, money influx, are allegedly at the heart of the custody war her parents are waging.

The signature catch phrase, “Cash me ousside, how bow dat?”, coined during an episode with TV’s Dr. Phil, shot Bregoli into internet stardom with the eminently meme-able phrase, and considering her 15 minutes of fame have stretched over six months (and turned into over eight million social media followers), the Cash Me Outside girl is becoming quite wealthy.

Bregoli currently resides with her mother, Barbara, and the two have what appears to be a highly dysfunctional relationship. The two have had run-ins with the police due to confrontations with each other, they have been kicked off a plane and permanently banned from an airline, and the list goes on.

The Cash Me Outside girl’s father, Ira Peskowitz, has since sought additional rights over the teen’s life, claiming he just wants to get her the help she needs. A sheriff’s deputy, Peskowitz has made it clear that while at present he is only seeking an adjustment to the current agreement, he is considering looking for full custody.

The father has started a GoFundMe page to raise $50,000 to try and pay for the legal expenses involved with seeking/adjusting the rights he currently has with Bregoli.

Elliot Cohen, a friend of the family, said “It’s not about stripping her mother of all her rights – it’s just about giving Ira a foot in the door so he can have some influence on what happens with Danielle. At the moment we are just trying to amend the custody agreement – but if it’s the only way to get her the help she needs then we’ll go for full custody,” reports The Sun.

The timing of the custody war could hardly be more suspicious. Danielle is riding her Cash Me Outside fame high, and is rumored to be charging thousands of dollars for appearances as well as making significant amount of money of social media ads. The father alleges that Barbara is just using the troubled Bregoli to make money.

According to The Lad Bible, “celebrities who have a following as big as Danielle’s can make up to $100,000 per month on product ads and as much as $50,000 for a single post.”

Add into the mix the fact several reality TV companies have approached the Cash Me Outside girl’s family regarding a potential show, the monetary income for Danielle is no small thing. The income is high enough that Barbara, the mother, has contracted the services of a manager to help keep things moving.

In fact, many observers believe “Cash Me Outside” Bregoli is well on her way to becoming a millionaire.

As a result, it is far from surprising the parents are now fighting war to control the teen. The 13-year-old still have several years left under parental care before she can officially make it out on her own, and as a result, whoever her guardian is will have major influence over Danielle’s rapidly rising wealth.

And Danielle is far from oblivious to how likely it is the guardianship war over her is aimed at the money she’s gaining from being the “Cash Me Outside” girl. According to TMZ, “Sources connected to Danielle tell us she finds it absurd her pops, Ira Peskowitz, a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputy… is trying to weasel his way back into her life after years of being an absentee dad.”

