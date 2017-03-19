Kylie Jenner And Blac Chyna Feud, Tyga And Kylie Over?

Kylie Jenner and Blac Chyna have a very interesting and complex relationship which goes back years. Not only did Chyna just break things off with Kylie’s brother Rob Kardashian, but she also shares a son with Jenner’s boyfriend, Tyga.

If that connection isn’t enough, even the women’s entrepreneurial endeavors are closely linked, seeing as back in 2014 Blac Chyna launched her own skincare and beauty line, which was followed by Jenner launching her massively-successful Kylie Lip Kits brand.

Although until this point, the winner was clear when it comes to whose line is more well-known and successful, Blac Chyna has recently raised the bar and is proving to be more competition for the reality star’s brand. Refinery 29 outlines the differences while also noting the way that Chyna is reinventing her beauty brand.

“The key difference, of course, is that Chyna’s line has received significantly less buzz than Jenner’s behemoth of a brand. But clearly the onetime video vixen is working to change that, because she recently announced a 12-piece lip colour Collection Box that might just have liquid lipstick enthusiasts clamouring for the limited-edition deal. For $149 (£119), the bespoke set allows shoppers to choose a dozen of their favourite shades, so if there’s a colour or ten you’ve been dying to try, now’s your chance.”

Chyna also created a video to complement the launch of the new products and it’s certainly not your typical beauty ad, but what else would be expected from this public figure who seeks shock factor and drama? As the publication notes, Chyna is seen in the seemingly “low-budget” clip in racy attire that has a bit of a thriller-style plot.

Tyga’s ex Blac Chyna debuts promo for her cosmetics line with VERY similar story line to Kylie’s lip gloss ad https://t.co/JS2PdGNqDl — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) March 13, 2017

Blac’s latest moves seem to be intentionally meant to remind Jenner that she is right on the heels of the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. The former girlfriend to Rob Kardashian also posted some boudoir-style photos to social media recently that definitely mirror those posted by Jenner herself. The snaps seem to be very similar to the shots posted by Kylie last fall when she was promoting her online store, as Daily Mail notes.

“In the photo, the video vixen [Chyna] reclines on a luxurious bed, showing off her thick thighs and curvy bosom in a barely-there sequined number where the glamorous star’s hair matches the rosy glow of the photo. “

Chyna’s hair in the shot is a rosy hue that also mirrors a former look donned by Jenner months back. Jenner’s boudoir shot, although a touch edgier, is still quite possibly the inspiration for the mother-of-two’s recent snaps. The publication relays that “[t]he picture bares a striking resemblance to Kylie pics where she was sporting bombshell blonde hair while posing in provocative lingerie.”

Look-a-like? Blac Chyna posted a sultry Instagram shot that reminded some of Kylie Jenner’s pro… https://t.co/TL90SM3BRj @DailyMailCeleb — ludovic choupo (@ludovicchoupo) March 18, 2017

It has been a love-hate relationship for Kylie and Blac Chyna over the years and there really is nothing wrong with a little healthy competition between the two. It seemed as of last year the girls finally made peace and buried the feud that had begun when Kylie and Tyga began their relationship, yet since Rob and Blac Chyna have parted, the girls seem back on poor terms.

The latest news is that Kylie and Tyga may also be going their separate ways. Kylie was recently snapped getting cozy with Meek Mill and this had fans speculating that the reality star is done with rapper Tyga, Apparently, Tyga is not sweating it, according to a source. Hollywood Life relays the words of the insider.

“Tyga has Kylie on lock, She’s not going anywhere and he’s not threatened by Meek. No disrespect, but Tyga isn’t about to get rattled just because another dude is on his girl’s page being thirsty.”

