‘Overwatch’: Blizzard Testing Big Changes For Lúcio, Competitive Play

Overwatch has several healing characters, with Lúcio perhaps the most popular among them. But the Brazilian DJ’s effectiveness could be about to get a big change, with developer Blizzard toying with alterations to the hero in its Public Test Realm (PTR).

A new build of the Overwatch PTR has gone live, and in the developer comments Blizzard noted that Lúcio seemed like an essential choice for many teams.

“Lucio has often felt like a must-pick due to his raw healing output and the versatility of providing a speed bonus to your entire team. The goal of these changes is to keep those elements feeling strong, but making them harder to apply to everyone on your team at all times.”

Lúcio’s Crossfade ability has had the biggest change in the latest Overwatch PTR build. The range of effectiveness has been reduced from 30 meters to 10 meters, as Game Informer notes, with a temporary visual aid added in the game to help Lúcio and his teammates see exactly the radius where his healing and speed boost songs are effective.

But there’s a tradeoff for the smaller radius: Blizzard has increased the healing-per-second effectiveness of Heal Song by 50% in both regular and Amp It Up modes. These are changes Blizzard has added to the PTR Lúcio to make the Overwatch hero more balanced.

“Much of Lucio’s character power was tied up in his large passive auras, which caused other elements of his kit to be weakened over time in an attempt to balance him. Now that his auras are more focused it will allow them to be much stronger and allow Lucio to be more active in his role.”

To that effect, there’s a change to Lúcio’s ultimate as well. Sound Barrier’s radius has been brought down from 30 meters to 20 meters. But, again, in search of balance, Blizzard has adjusted Lúcio’s mobility to make it easier for him to get closer to his Overwatch teammates. His movement speed has been boosted by 30% when he’s wallriding, and he gets a little speed burst when jumping from a wall.

Lucio can get from Defense spawn to point A of Eichenwalde in 5.5 seconds on PTR #Overwatch pic.twitter.com/2jad632Y1h — Kathryn ???? (@KathrynGamer) March 18, 2017

In addition, the Overwatch developer is modifying Lúcio’s Sonic Amplifier weapon. The projectile speed is now 50 instead of 40 in the PTR. The alternate fire of the weapon, Soundwave, now takes into account vertical orientation when knocking back his enemies — meaning a crouching Lúcio might find it easier to send enemies into a pit or off a cliff when he uses the “boop” — and it’s now even effective on Bastion while he’s in Sentry mode.

ptr lucio can boop sentry mode bastion!!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/Dmag4spqZw — bitter (@gasgard_dupuis) March 18, 2017

Blizzard said the end result here is that Lúcio should prove stronger when in a team that stays close together, but less effective when teammates are spread out. If there’s an Overwatch team full of heroes like Widowmaker, Genji, Pharah, and Hanzo, Lúcio might prove a less popular option now.

Yet, while some might feel that Lúcio has been “nerfed” or weakened with his changes in the Overwatch PTR, particularly mobile Lúcio players — especially those who wallride often — might feel he’s been “buffed” or strengthened.

Meanwhile, Blizzard is attempting to reduce draws in Overwatch Competitive Play by testing changes to Assault and Hybrid maps in the PTR. Blizzard has added a tracking system to those maps that will consider how close a team was to capturing an objective.

Much like the system that’s in place for Escort and Assault/Escort maps, where Overwatch determines a winner based on which team movers the payload the farthest, Blizzard now accounts for which team has taken the largest portion of the objective and establishes a winner that way.

a new attack eichenwalde route is good because? good defenses are rly difficult to get by — jaal's hoof window (@payIoads) March 18, 2017

New route for the attacking side in the "Eichenwalde" map. No more chokes. #Overwatch pic.twitter.com/UUkjxyrMtc — Nasser (@iNasserz) March 18, 2017

Lastly in the latest Overwatch PTR build, Blizzard has changed the Eichenwalde map to give the attacking team a new route from the spawn area to the payload capture point.

As ever, these changes might not make it into the live, full version of the game. Yet, whatever the case, Lúcio appears to be in for big changes when the next official Overwatch update lands.

[Featured Image by Blizzard]