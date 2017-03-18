‘Pokemon’ Movie Blu-ray/DVD Home Media, Manga Edition Release Date Confirmed

Pokemon fans are being treated with not one but two great pieces of news this week by Viz Media. The company has not only confirmed the home media release of Pokemon The Movie: Volcanion And The Mechanical Marvel, but also the official manga edition.

Pokemon, the immensely popular Japanese franchise that enjoys a cult-like following, will soon have its movie released on home media. Interestingly, Pokemon The Movie: Volcanion And The Mechanical Marvel isn’t just a movie, but it will also have a graphic novel. Viz Media, a prominent company that specializes in the publishing, distribution, entertainment licensing and intellectual copyright management of Japanese anime and manga, delighted fans of the series by confirming they can experience all of the excitement and adventure of the newest Pokemon anime feature film in the Pokemon X·Y series in both DVD and manga form this spring.

Pokémon the Movie: Volcanion and the Mechanical Marvel now available for online rental… https://t.co/LdO11RUMod pic.twitter.com/03mf2BYmDA — #PokemonSunMoon (@PokemonBlogs) March 1, 2017

The Pokemon movie has been directed by Kunihiko Yuyama. Incidentally, the movie was originally released in Japan last summer, and needless to add, was highly appreciated by the fans of the franchise. Pokemon The Movie: Volcanion And The Mechanical Marvel is rated ‘TV-Y7’ for Viewers Ages 7 and older for the DVD version. The DVDs have been priced at an MSRP of $19.98. Viz Media confirmed the home media release has been planned for March 21.

Meanwhile, Pokemon The Movie: Volcanion And The Mechanical Marvel manga has been rated ‘A’, which means it can be purchased by all ages. The manga carries a sticker price of $9.99. Interestingly, the manga is already out and is available for purchase immediately. The single-volume official manga adaptation promises to include everything that the movie contains. The graphic novel has story and artwork by Kemon Kawamoto.

New #Pokemon the Movie Volcanion and the Mechanical Marvel Blu-ray Japan F/S????????https://t.co/556G8r1q5A pic.twitter.com/2WMljBiWCC — Pokemon Deals (@PokemonDealsUS) February 12, 2017

In the latest Pokemon adventure, Volcanion crashes down from the sky, reported Anime News Network. The mythical Pokemon meets with Ash. Incidentally, the meeting isn’t an ordinary meet and greet affair. As Volcanion come crashing down, his arrival is marked by a rather large cloud of dust, and a powerful mysterious force binds the two of them together. Volcanion despises humans. Hating the human kind, Volcanion attempts to rid himself of the one that’s bound to him, but can’t. Hence he is forced to drag Ash wherever he goes.

In the movie, Volcanion has arrived from outer space for a dangerous rescue mission. Unfortunately, it is forced to bear the added burden of Ash as it continues with the mission. Together, the duo arrives in a city of cogs and gears, where a corrupt minister has stolen the ultimate invention: the Artificial Pokemon Magearna. The powerful invention, created 500 years ago, is potent enough to grant the control of the entire city to the one who wields it. The movie soon takes an interesting twist as Volcanion’s rescue mission has to be paused in order to protect the mechanical kingdom from the minister’s evil plans.

Golden Village cinemas to hold final screening of POKEMON THE MOVIE: VOLCANION AND THE MECHANICAL MARVELhttps://t.co/yjtlUCJqrX pic.twitter.com/xj3d1TZ52i — SGcafe (@sgcafe) February 9, 2017

Pokemon The Movie: Volcanion And The Mechanical Marvel is in Japanese. Fortunately, Viz Media has ensured that English-speaking fans aren’t left out. The DVD contains an English-dubbed as well as an English subtitled version. Given the fact that Pokemon adventures are full of explosive action and amazing sound effects, the DVD contains audio that’s encoded in standard 2.0 stereo as well as 5.1 surround sound.

