Site That Posted Amanda Seyfried Nude Photos Claims To Read Qur’an For Guidance

Amanda Seyfried’s nude photos were recently leaked and ended up being published on Celeb Jihad, a site known for showing Photoshopped and real nude photos of female celebrities. Now that Amanda Seyfried’s legal team has threatened to sue, the managers of the site said they would “consult the holy Qur’an” for instructions on how they should proceed in light of the cease and desist letter they received from the actress’ lawyers.

“We are reviewing the [legal] letter and will consult the holy Qur’an for guidance,” the managers of Celeb Jihad said exclusively to Gossip Cop.

Amanda Seyfried nude photo hack as images of her with male leak https://t.co/XINA3pwkYg pic.twitter.com/aApxOfrBT4 — Daily Star (@Daily_Star) March 16, 2017

This statement is obviously tongue in cheek since the tagline for Celeb Jihad is “explosive celebrity gossip from Islamic extremists.” But it’s still jarring when you consider the importance that the Islamic faith places on modesty.

According to Gossip Cop, Amanda Seyfried’s attorneys warned that they could face legal action if the photos were not removed.

As Gossip Cop reports, the actress’ legal team sent a cease and desist letter to the website. In the letter, her attorneys admitted that they do, in fact, show Seyfried in various states of undress and engaging in sexual acts with a former boyfriend.

“These photographs are believed to have been leaked, i.e., wrongfully obtained by a third party or parties without Ms. Seyfried’s knowledge or consent,” the letter stated.

The legal letter added that the publication of the photos was grounds for “at a minimum, copyright infringement, violation of Ms. Seyfried’s right of privacy under applicable law, and tortious conduct under state and common law.”

As of the writing of this article, the leaked photos of Amanda Seyfried have been removed from Celeb Jihad. The site states that this was because of a copyright claim by Seyfried. They have since replaced the content with professional nudes of Seyfried and clips from sex scenes she’s previously acted in.

As Inquisitr previously reported, the release of photos from the Amanda Seyfried hack is part of what’s being called The Fappening 2.0. The first Fappening took place in 2014 when a huge dump of celebrity nude photos became freely available on the web. Fappening is a play on the word “fap,” which is slang for masturbation.

Emma Watson and Amanda Seyfried's personal photos stolen in celebrity photo hack https://t.co/DK0sBIhZtH pic.twitter.com/TyICRRddn2 — Mashable (@mashable) March 15, 2017

Emma Watson’s photos were also leaked but luckily for the Harry Potter actress, her photos weren’t nudes, according to a statement from her PR rep, as reported by The Telegraph.

“Photos from a clothes fitting Emma had with a stylist a couple of years ago have been stolen. They are not nude photographs,” the statement read. “Lawyers have been instructed and we are not commenting further.”

Amanda Seyfried marries CBS sitcom star Thomas Sadoski: LOS ANGELES (AP) – Mom-to-be Amanda Seyfried has married… https://t.co/HSjrH487Z6 pic.twitter.com/WbqQre8WFL — Mario Cabrera (@zonacapitalista) March 17, 2017

On a happier note, according to Gossip Cop, before the news broke about the hack, Amanda Seyfried eloped and got married to former fiance Thomas Sadoski. He revealed the big news during an interview on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

“We eloped,” Sadoski said. “We took off into the country with an officiant and just the two of us, and we did our thing.”

The newly married couple are expecting their first child together.

RELATED POSTS ON THE INQUISITR

Fappening 2: Will Amanda Seyfried, Emma Watson Photo Leak Lead To Future Arrest?

Emma Watson, Amanda Seyfried Alleged Nude Photo Hack: Over 120 Pictures Leaked

Amanda Seyfried Nude Photo Leak: Sex Tape, Nude Photos Allegedly Leaked

Amanda Seyfried Realizes Dream To Be ‘With Child,’ Takes Big Step With Thomas Sadoski

Amanda Seyfried Flaunts Baby Bum Of First Pregnancy

Amanda Seyfried Announces She’s Expecting By Showing Off Adorable Baby Bump

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]