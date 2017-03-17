‘Game Of Thrones’ Fans Excited As Spin-Off Or Prequel Extremely Likely

If you’re a big fan of Game of Thrones and you’re worried about what will happen to your favorite characters after the show’s conclusion, fear not, because it is looking extremely likely that there will be either a Game of Thrones spin-off or a prequel.

Entertainment Tonight reported that HBO’s programming president, Casey Bloys, has admitted that HBO have spoken with writers about the possibility of creating a Game of Thrones prequel.

“It’s such a big property we would be foolish not to explore it, but it’s a pretty high bar. We’ll take some shots at it. I’m not going to do it just to do it. It has to feel very special. I would rather have no sequel and leave it as-is then have something we rushed out.”

A Game of Thrones prequel seems more likely than a spin-off, at least from the point of view of Casey Bloys, who feels that there is less pressure to get everything just right with a prequel.

“A prequel feels like it has less pressure on it than a spin-off. Author George R.R. Martin’s history of Westeros gives you areas in which to say to a writer, ‘If you were going to do this, then go flesh it out,’ and we’ll see what comes back. But I don’t feel any pressure that we have to have something.”

On the other hand, Buzzfeed is reporting that a Game of Thrones spin-off is just as likely as a prequel. When D.B. Weiss and David Benioff attended the SXSW Film Festival last weekend, they answered questions asked to them by Game of Thrones stars Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark, and Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark.

When David Benioff was asked about the future of Game of Thrones, his reply gave hope to fans who would love for there to be a spin-off. Benioff seemed open to either a spin-off or a prequel, and his words echoed those of HBO programming president Casey Bloys, who said that HBO were looking into a prequel.

“We all had dinner last night, and we were all saying we should go do different things. The characters who maybe will survive, there’s always going to be this temptation to keep doing it, to do the spin-off show or do the sequel show and everything. And I think HBO might well do one.”

It may also be remembered that back in December, HBO’s CEO Richard Plepner was fairly optimistic about the future of Game of Thrones, as the Independent reported. He said that while HBO’s goal at that time was to create the very best possible end to the series that they could, they nevertheless realized that the unique energy they had created on this show would do well if it was carried on.

“There might be some brand extensions that would be exciting. It certain has not escaped the producers. Right now we’re focused on finishing the series with the kind of energy and excitement that everyone has come to expect. We’re going to do that while at the same time parallel processing very embryonic stages of other possibilities.”

Fans have been talking about what kind of plot a new Game of Thrones project would have and the Inquisitr reported that the show could focus on different things, such as the works of George R.R. Martin or even the reign of the Mad King, but there are many different paths that this new show could take.

