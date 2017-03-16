Lala Kent’s Boyfriend: What Did He Think About The ‘Married Boyfriend’ Rumors?

Lala Kent was put through the ringer during the fifth season of Vanderpump Rules and on Monday night, she appeared on Watch What Happens Live, where she spoke of the ongoing rumors about her boyfriend.

Although Lala Kent still hasn’t revealed who her boyfriend is, she insisted, once again, that he is not married while chatting with host Andy Cohen after the latest episode of Vanderpump Rules.

“He is not married, never has been while I’ve been around,” Lala Kent explained on Monday, according to a report by The Daily Dish on March 14.

Rumors claiming Lala Kent’s boyfriend was married first began during an early episode of Season 5 and have continued ever since due to Kent’s decision to keep his name to herself.

Lala Kent chose to keep her relationship completely off the show, but on social media, her co-stars, including Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, have seemingly mentioned the name of her boyfriend. Weeks ago, as the fifth season of Vanderpump Rules continued to air, both women tweeted to Kent about “Randal,” and because of the rumors claiming Kent is dating Randall Emmett, many saw their tweets of a confirmation of his identity.

At the end of last year, All About the Real Housewives shared a report, claiming Lala Kent had been spotted with Emmett in early 2016 and appeared to share a photo of him on her Instagram, although his face wasn’t visible.

“It was extremely heavy for me because I am an open book,” Lala Kent said of her decision to keep her mystery man a secret, “but I do protect people when they aren’t as open as I am and that was my main goal, but it just would not die, so at some point I broke. I don’t think I’ve ever been under that much pressure before.”

On the show, fans watched as Lala Kent and her boyfriend temporarily split due to the drama of the show, but ultimately, Kent said he was supportive of her — and her time om the show.

“I mean he was nothing but supportive,” she said. “But at the same time, he was also making sure that everything was remaining steady in his own world and that the whole word wouldn’t come crashing down.”

“I’m in a happy relationship,” she added. “That’s all people need to know right now. To be continued, dot dot dot dot. We’ll see where it goes.”

Also this week, Lala Kent opened up about her recent appearance at the Vanderpump Rules Season 5 reunion special. Although Kent announced that she would not be returning to the show at the end of last year, she opted to rejoin her co-stars weeks ago to film the reunion special in Los Angeles.

“Going to the reunion was pretty amazing for me,” she said during an interview with The Daily Dish. “I felt like I got a lot off of my chest. I didn’t say things that I would need to dig myself out of later. As cheesy as it sounds, it was kind of a beautiful thing because that show is rough [and] these people are rough.”

Despite her rocky Season 5, Lala Kent was happy to have participated in the show’s reunion.

“To see everybody in a pretty vulnerable and zen state — I mean, obviously we get heated at moments — but overall it was freaking amazing,” she said.

To see more of Lala Kent and her co-stars, tune into Vanderpump Rules Season 5 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]