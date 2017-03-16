‘The Originals’ Season 4 Spoilers: New Sneak Peek Features Vincent, A Challenge

The Originals Season 4 premieres on Friday. With the return of the show so close, fans are getting pumped up and can’t wait to see what happens. A new sneak peek clip was released. It features Vincent Griffith, portrayed by Yusuf Gatewood. He is giving a speech and talking about the five-year anniversary of the Mikaelsons fall. He also says the week will have challenges.

Spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want hints and teasers on what is coming up on The CW series.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the synopses for the first three episodes of Season 4 were released. They tease a lot of information, but Vincent is only mentioned once, in Episode 2. Don’t worry, he will be seen in the premiere episode, titled “Gather Up All The Killers.”

Spoilers Guide posted the second sneak peek for The Originals Season 4 premiere. In it, Vincent is giving a speech and talking about how they backed Marcel Gerard (Charles Michael Davis), the quest for peace, and a community that will be challenged during the five-year anniversary of Klaus Mikaelson’s incarceration. He says tourists in New Orleans think vampires are just a myth, but they know better. Vincent says a storm is coming.

“This week marks five years since the fall of the Mikaelsons. Five years of peace. We paid a high price for that peace. We witches, we earned that peace. We snatched back our freedom, we severed our link with our ancestors. We take back our city, we backed Marcel Gerard. Now, since then, we fought hard to build this community and this week, as we celebrate our independence, that community will be challenged.”

The synopsis for The Originals Season 4 premiere doesn’t mention anything about Vincent or the witches. It focuses on Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin) and her daughter, Hope Mikaelson (Summer Fontana). Five years have passed since Marcel struck Klaus with the Tunde Blade and imprisoned the vampire. In the first episode, Hayley will be close to curing the Mikaelson siblings, who are on a dreamscape.

“On the fifth anniversary of Klaus’ defeat, Marcel is king of the city and welcomes the un-sired vampires to New Orleans, only to find they pose an unexpected threat to his rule, leading him to seek counsel from an unlikely source. Meanwhile, as Hayley closes in on the cure that will allow her to revive Elijah (Daniel Gillies) and the slumbering Mikaelsons, she faces a final task that will force her to make a ruthless decision.”

For those that missed it, the first sneak peek has Marcel opening up the dungeon where Klaus is chained up. He asks Marcel if he is there to taunt him. Instead, he is there to have a “nice, civilized conversation.” Marcel adds that it is long overdue.

Previous spoilers for The Originals Season 4 stated that Marcel’s rule would be threatened after he invites all vampires that are not sired to the city. He would ask for advice from a surprising source. It has been speculated that the individual is none other than Klaus Mikaelson. Some believed that Marcel would even release the vampire. However, that doesn’t appear to be the case based on the synopsis for Episode 2.

“After being cured and woken, the Mikaelson siblings join Hayley in an effort to rescue Klaus from captivity – even if they must face Marcel in the process. Meanwhile, Klaus’ demons materialize in unexpected ways as he suffers from the effects of the Tunde Blade, and Vincent investigates a haunting that will prove to be much more sinister than he could have imagined.”

How will they save Klaus and set him free? How will Marcel react when he finds out about the Mikaelson siblings? Find out on March 17, when The CW premieres The Originals Season 4.

[Featured Image by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SiriusXM]