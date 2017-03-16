Is This The Real Reason Floyd Mayweather Wants To Fight Conor McGregor? [RUMORS]

Floyd Mayweather has been really pushing for Conor McGregor to fight him. He even recently said that he will come out of retirement in order to fight the UFC champion. Many have interpreted Mayweather’s was using the fight as just another way for him to enlarge his huge ego. But there are some sources that say there’s another reason for Floyd’s enormous enthusiasm.

THIS JUST IN: Floyd Mayweather says he's coming out retirement to face Conor McGregor in June. (via @MMAFighting) pic.twitter.com/luE6QUW3PL — DMV (@TheDMVDaily) March 11, 2017

As you can imagine, it has everything to do with money and potentially lots of it. Floyd may have been scammed.

Michael Bisping, the current UFC Middleweight champion, says that Mayweather really wants to fight McGregor because he got scammed out of lots of money recently and wants to replenish his wealth.

“My bet is that the fight will happen,” Bisping said on a recent episode of his podcast, Believe in Me.“Will it happen in June? I don’t know, that might be a bit too soon. But from what I understand, I was talking to someone in Las Vegas and I heard that Floyd recently got scammed out of a lot of money. The number was very, very big. I don’t think Floyd needs the money, but he wants to replace this money that he got swindled out of.”

“He’s got something going on” – Joe Rogan explains how Conor McGregor can beat Floyd Mayweatherhttps://t.co/dDma4UpHk5 pic.twitter.com/ONLyU8iijA — TheMacLife (@Maclifeofficial) March 13, 2017

As MMA Mania notes the money Mayweather was swindled out of could have been a reference to the burglary that recently took place at Mayweather’s Las Vegas home.

Mayweather was robbed on his 40th birthday while he was in LA living it up at a celebrity party in his honor. Police said that the burglars forced their way into a back door of a the house and through the home office, TMZ reported at the time.

But the loss of valuables of home burglary doesn’t seem enough of a motivation for Floyd Mayweather, an undefeated boxing champion to come out of retirement to battle a UFC fighter.

If the rumors are true and Mayweather was scammed, it was probably a pretty sizable investment.

Although, many experts have agreed that Conor McGregor would undoubtedly be the underdog in a fight against Floyd Mayweather, there is a chance that he could lose. If that happened, McGregor wouldn’t have to fight another bout in his life. He could more than likely live off of that legacy until the end of his days.

“It’s a chance for Conor McGregor to become the greatest fighter of all time. It really is,” Bisping said on his podcast. “Because he did amazing in the UFC, and now… if he wants to take out perhaps one of the greatest boxers to ever live, that would be something. You can’t deny it.”

But then again, there’s no guarantee that the fight is even going to happen. As MMA Mania reports, Dana White, the President of the UFC has recently thrown cold water over the proposed fight.

According to MMA Mania, the rumor has been that Conor McGregor is practically a lock for a June 10 bout against Mayweather but White has said that is not the case.

“There is no target date whatsoever,” White said to TMZ about the proposed mega-bout in Las Vegas.

What do you think is the real reason that Floyd Mayweather wants to fight Conor McGregor? Is it to recover lost money after a scam? Or would the potential win against McGregor just be another boost to his oversized ego and bank accounts.

