WWE News: Luke Harper Explains His Cryptic Tweets, His ‘WrestleMania 33’ Plans

Luke Harper is one of the most talented superstars in all of WWE, and any of his peers will end up telling you the same thing. He’s also one of the strangest people you’ll ever meet, and there is proof of that on social media as his incredibly odd Twitter account has taken the wrestling world by storm. Well, the backwoods brawler has finally explained why he tweets the way he does every single day and how he’s dealing without The Wyatt Family en route to WrestleMania 33.

Just a few weeks ago, Luke Harper was in the middle of the main event scene on SmackDown Live, and he was very close to being in the WrestleMania 33 main event. Randy Orton kept him out of the main event slot against Bray Wyatt and then, it was AJ Styles who pushed him to the side.

There are less than three weeks until WrestleMania 33, and it is hard to see any direction for Harper at all. So far, he is not involved in anything regarding the pay-per-view (PPV), and it isn’t known if he will be there at all.

Fox Sports caught up with Luke Harper and decided to speak with him about some topics. One of the things asked of him was regarding what he may do at WrestleMania 33, and honestly, he doesn’t even know.

“That I don’t know. I have a feeling I’m going to have to create my own opportunity again, like I just did the last six weeks, and take it into my own hands.” Honestly, I don’t think there’s a big plan for me, so I guess I’ll have to make one.”

Last year, Harper suffered a knee injury right before WrestleMania 32, and it put him out of action for several months. He missed the big PPV and now, it has come around again, and WWE doesn’t even have him on the card or involved in a feud of any kind.

Sure, there are some spots where he could land, but at this time, being in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal seems the most obvious. While his current status on the ladder is unknown, there is something else that has caused a lot of confusion, and it is the Twitter account of Luke Harper.

First of all, Harper’s Twitter account only has his user name as a period, and that is just odd. Secondly, it used to be a normal Twitter account with random tweets, comments towards other wrestlers, and just whatever Harper wanted to post. Since Halloween of last year, that has changed.

It’s Monday. You know what that means. —. (@LukeHarperWWE) October 31, 2016

Every single day since then, that is the only way that Luke Harper has tweeted.

It’s Tuesday. You know what that means. —. (@LukeHarperWWE) March 14, 2017

Fox Sports decided to ask him about his Twitter and why he posted that way each day. They were curious as to what it does actually mean for him to say that people “know what that means.” In true Luke Harper fashion, he was just as vague as always.

Luke Harper: “So today is Thursday, and if I was to say to you ‘you know what that means,’ what would you say?”

Fox Sports: “I’m not sure… that there’s 24 days until WrestleMania?”

Luke Harper: “OK, well there’s your answer. It means something very specific to me that people may never know, but when I write that and you say what you just said, you get yourself your answer. That’s what it means to you.”

That is not the most convincing or informative answer, but it is kind of cool to know that there is more to his daily tweets than just writing the same thing over and over.

At the current time, there is no semblance of The Wyatt Family at all, and it isn’t known if there ever will be again. Bray Wyatt is on his own and defending the WWE Championship against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 33, but where does that leave Luke Harper? No-one knows what will become of the wild-eyed superstar, but you can guarantee that with each and every passing day, he knows and you know what that means.

